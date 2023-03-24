Industrial Dust Collector Market to Reach $12.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global industrial dust collector market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rapid industrialization and a rise in health and safety concerns.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Dust Collector Market by Product Type (Dry Dust Collectors and Wet Scrubber Dust Collectors), Media Type (Woven and Non-woven) and End User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage, Textile and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031." According to the report, the global industrial dust collector industry was estimated at $7.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

The global industrial dust collector market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rapid industrialization and a rise in health and safety concerns. However, the market may be hindered by high capital and operational costs. Despite this, there is a growing demand for industrial dust collectors due to strict environmental and government regulations, which are expected to create favorable opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The lockdowns caused disruptions in the supply chain, leading to a decrease in both the manufacturing and sales of industrial dust collectors.

Additionally, the global economy was affected by the pandemic, resulting in a reduction in manufacturing activities worldwide, which had an adverse effect on the global industrial dust collector market. However, the market has since rebounded.

The dry dust collectors segment to retain its dominance by 2031-

By product type, the dry dust collectors segment accounted for the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global industrial dust collector market revenue. The implementation of new industrial rules to improve working conditions in mines and other industrial sites is driving the installation of dry type dust collectors. The wet scrubber dust collectors segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the fact that wet scrubber dust collectors are simple to use, have a low initial investment requirement, and are highly effective at purifying the air.



The non-woven segment to rule the roost-

By media type, the non-woven segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global industrial dust collector market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% 2022 to 2031. This is because non-woven media is sturdy, resilient, and able to bear the strains of continuous usage.

The food and beverages segment to retain its dominance by 2031-

By end-user, the food & beverages segment accounted for the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global industrial dust collector market revenue. This is because Industrial dust collectors are designed to collect and filter out potentially harmful particles, preventing their release into the air and potential contamination of food products. This not only improves the health and safety of both employees and customers, but it can also help to increase the effectiveness and performance of production equipment by preventing dust from clogging machinery and lowering the need for frequent maintenance. The pharmaceuticals segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that major pharmaceutical companies are constructing new manufacturing facilities across the world. By deploying dust collectors, these companies can maintain high standards for their products quality while also lowering the possibility of contamination.

North America garnered the major share in 2021 –

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global industrial dust collector market revenue. Stringent government regulations related to a safe and healthy environment drive market growth in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2031. This is due to the rapid industrialization of the region.



Key players in the industry-

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

CECO Environmental Corp.

Atlas Copco AB

Daikin Industries Ltd. (American Air Filter Company, Inc.)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thermax Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global industrial dust collector market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, product launches, acquisitions, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

