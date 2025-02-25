Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $57.60 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trend Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security), End User (Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics) & Geography- Global Forecast to 2032,' published by Meticulous Research®

The industrial cybersecurity market is projected to reach $57.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2032.

The growth of the industrial cybersecurity market is driven by the rise of disruptive digital technologies, increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, cybersecurity regulations and industry compliance requirements. However, the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, the complexity of securing OT environments, restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, cloud-based security solutions, AI and ML for threat detection, are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, increasing use of mobile devices as attack vectors, vulnerability issues with IOT devices increasing use of mobile devices as attack vector, vulnerability issues with IOT devices are a major challenge for market stakeholders.

The industrial cybersecurity market is segmented by Component (Solution [Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewalls, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System, Security & Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Web Filtering, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, and DDS Management], Services [Professional Services, and Managed Services]) Security Type (Including Network, Application, Cloud, and Endpoint Security), Deployment Mode (On-Premises Deployment and Cloud-Based Deployment), End User (Industrial Manufacturing [Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Metals & Machinery, Electronics & Electrical, FMCG, Chemicals, and Other Manufacturing Industries] Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Other End Users), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past five years (2021–2025). The industrial cybersecurity market has witnessed several partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in recent years. The key players operating in the industrial cybersecurity market are Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), F5, Inc. (U.S.), Mandiant, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), Cyberark Software Ltd. (U.S.), and RSA Security LLC (U.S.).

Key Findings in the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Study:

On the basis of component, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into two key components: solutions and services. In 2025, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of 56.4% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to heightened concerns over cybersecurity risks in industrial operations, as well as the consistent efforts by industrial stakeholders to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure a resilient security framework.

On the basis of security type, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into network security, application security, cloud security, endpoint security, and other security types. In 2025, the endpoint security segment is expected to account for the largest share of 40.3% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The key factors contributing to the large market share of endpoint security segment are increasing need for organizations to protect their expanding network perimeters, which now include a wide variety of endpoints, such as computers, mobile devices, and IoT devices.

On the basis of deployment mode, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. In 2025 the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to account for the largest share of 54.7% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The rapid evolution of cloud technologies, which offer enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency are the factors contributing to the large market share of the segment.

On the basis of end users, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and other end users. In 2025, the industrial manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 65.4% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to growing demand for real-time security monitoring, rising cybersecurity incidents, and the increasing integration of smart devices and IoT technologies in manufacturing processes.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa ( Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Geographically, in 2025, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 36.1% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The North America industrial cybersecurity market is estimated to be worth USD 8.58 billion in 2025. The large share of this regional market is mainly attributed to several key factors, including stringent regulatory frameworks, a high concentration of critical infrastructure, rapid digital transformation, and a growing number of cyber threats targeting industrial sectors.

One of the primary drivers is strict cybersecurity regulations and compliance standards enforced by government agencies. The U.S. has stringent policies such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework, and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security standards. Additionally, sector-specific regulations like the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) for the energy sector mandate strict cybersecurity measures for industrial systems. These regulations push enterprises to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions to ensure compliance and prevent hefty penalties.

Moreover, North America has a strong presence of leading cybersecurity vendors and technology providers, including companies like Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, IBM, Fortinet, and CrowdStrike, which further accelerates the adoption of industrial cybersecurity solutions. These firms continuously develop innovative security solutions, including AI-driven threat detection, zero-trust architectures, and real-time monitoring tools, ensuring enterprises stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.

Despite North America's leading position, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, largely due to the widespread integration of connected devices in developing countries. The industrial sector across the region plays a pivotal role in the economy and is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with disruptive technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT propelling this shift. These advancements are also driving the widespread adoption of cloud solutions, further complicating the cybersecurity landscape. As the number of connected devices continues to rise, so does the vulnerability to cyberattacks, prompting businesses to invest in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies to safeguard sensitive data and infrastructure.

Browse the In-depth Report on:

Scope of the Report:

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Assessment—by Component

Solutions

Encryption



Data Loss Prevention



Unified Threat Management



Firewalls



Antivirus/Antimalware



Intrusion Detection/Prevention System



Security & Vulnerability Management



Disaster Recovery



Web Filtering



Identity & Access Management



Risk & Compliance Management



DDS Management

Services

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Assessment—by Security Type

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Assessment—by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment

On-premise deployment

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Assessment—by End User

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Electronics & Electrical



Chemicals



Heavy Metals & Machinery



FMCG



Other Manufacturing Industries

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Other End Users

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



South Korea



India



Japan



Taiwan



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Israel



United Arab Emirates



Rest of Middle East and Africa

