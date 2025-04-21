Industrial Controls Market to Reach $321.6 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The industrial controls market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of automation across industries to enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety. The rise in Industry 4.0 initiatives, integrating IoT, AI, and cloud computing into manufacturing processes, has significantly boosted demand for advanced control systems. Additionally, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and regulatory compliance has led industries to invest in smart control solutions. The expansion of industrial sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage further fuels market growth. Moreover, the shift toward wireless and remote monitoring systems, coupled with advancements in robotics and predictive maintenance, is accelerating the adoption of industrial controls.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Controls Market by Control System (Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), and Others), Component (Surge Protectors, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors and Terminals, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics and Semiconductors, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "industrial controls market" was valued at $157.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $321.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The industrial controls market is expected to witness notable growth owing to growth in adoption of industrial automation, and the rise of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and connected devices, which is boosting demand for advanced control systems with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities. Moreover, a rise in demand for robotics and process automation has boosted the demand for industrial controls market growth. However, high initial investment and maintenance costs may hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for energy-efficient solutions offers potential growth opportunities for the industrial controls market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $157.3 billion Market Size in 2034 $321.6 billion CAGR 7.6 % No. of Pages in Report 426 Segments Covered Control System, Component, End User, and Region Drivers • Growth in Adoption of Industrial Automation • Integration of IOT and AI in Industrial Controls • Rise in Demand for Large-Scale Production in Manufacturing Sectors Opportunity • Expansion Through IOT-Enabled Smart Industrial Controls • Smart Grid Deployment for Securing Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Threats Restraint High Initial Capital Investment and Integration Challenges

The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of control system, the Distributed Control Systems (DCS) segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial controls market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its widespread adoption in large-scale industrial processes that require centralized monitoring and control. DCS solutions offer high reliability, scalability, and real-time process automation, making them essential in industries such as oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the integration of Industrial IoT (IIoT), AI-driven automation, and cloud-based analytics has further enhanced the efficiency and functionality of DCS, thus driving its demand. However, the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2034.

The Industrial Ethernet segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of component, the industrial ethernet segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Industrial controls market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the Industrial Ethernet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2034, owing to the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable, and scalable industrial communication networks. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and IIoT-based automation solutions has accelerated the need for real-time data exchange, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance, all of which are enabled by Industrial Ethernet.

Utility held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of end user, the utility segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the industrial controls market revenue owing to increasing adoption of automation and smart grid technologies in power generation, water treatment, and energy distribution sectors. The growing demand for efficient power management, real-time monitoring, and grid stability solutions has driven the integration of industrial control systems such as SCADA, PLCs, and DCS in utility operations.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024.

On the basis of the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the industrial controls market revenue owing to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors, and significant investments in automation technologies across key economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's strong presence in automotive, electronics, oil & gas, and energy industries has driven the demand for industrial control systems such as PLCs, SCADA, and DCS to enhance efficiency, productivity, and operational safety.

Industrial Controls Market Key Players: -

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the industrial controls market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. For instance, in February 2024, Schneider Electric, in collaboration with Intel and Red Hat, unveiled a new Distributed Control Node (DCN) software framework aimed at advancing open automation in industrial settings. This initiative extends Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Automation Expert, enabling industries to transition to a software-defined, plug-and-produce model that enhances operations, ensures quality, reduces complexity, and optimizes costs.

Industrial Controls Market Segmentation Overview:

By Control System

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others

By Component

Surge Protectors

Enclosure Products

PCB Connectors and Terminals

Power Supplies

Industrial Ethernet

Others

By End User

Automotive

Utility

Electronics and Semiconductors

Mining

Others

By Region

North America : U.S., Canada , Mexico

U.S., , Europe : UK, Germany , France , Italy , Rest of Europe

UK, , , , Rest of Asia-Pacific : China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific

, , , , Rest of LAMEA: Latin America , Middle East , Africa

