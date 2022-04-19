Industrial Coatings Market worth $116.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), End-Use Industry (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive, Aerospace, Wood, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 102.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 116.0 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5%. Growing demand for Industrial Coatings due to the increasing demand of environment-friendly coatings.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=746



Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Coatings Market"

258 – Tables

53 – Figures

308 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-coatings-market-746.html

General Industrial end-use industry is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Industrial Coatings market.

The general industrial coatings market has diverse end users and is tied to multiple industries. The drivers of the general industrial coatings market are population growth, improved standard of living, infrastructure growth, global GDP growth, and growth in the construction industry. Lighting fixtures, antennas, and electrical components are some of the powder-coated products used daily. Schools use powder-coated bleachers, soccer goals, basketball backstops, lockers, and cafeteria tables. In Corporate offices, powder-coated file drawers, computer cabinets, laptop computers, and cell phones are widely used. In residential houses, powder-coated baby strollers, cribs, playpens, car seats, toys, wagons, electronic components, gutters & downspouts, bathroom scales, mailboxes, satellite dishes, toolboxes, and fire extinguishers are used.

Asia Pacific is the largest Industrial Coatings market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development of the market is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investment across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, and furniture. Key players are expanding their industrial coatings production in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to the region are the low cost of production and the ability to better cater to the emerging local markets.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=746

The key players profiled in the Industrial Coatings market report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams (US), Axalta coating systems, LLC (US), and Nippon Paint (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=746

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Decorative Coatings Market Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder), User Type (DIY, Professional), Coating Type (Interior, Exterior), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/decorative-paints-coatings-market-56221086.html

Coating Resins Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne), Application (Architectural, General Industrial, Automotive, Wood, Packaging), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coating-resins-market-72316133.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets