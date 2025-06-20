Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market worth $1.55 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market by Application (General & Medical Device Cleaning, Metal Cleaners, Disinfectants), End-use Industry (Manufacturing and Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail & Food Service), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", industrial cleaning solvents market size was estimated at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2025 and 2030.

The industrial cleaning solvents market is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from traditional formulations to more environmentally sustainable and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) options. Driven by the ongoing push for stricter environmental regulations and increasing corporate sustainability initiatives, manufacturers are transitioning from harsh chemical-based solvents to biodegradable, non-toxic solutions. This trend is particularly pronounced in industries such as hospitality, retail, and food service, where both workers and customers are frequently exposed to cleaning agents. Today's eco-conscious consumers, along with state and federal regulatory agencies, demand safer, greener products, fostering innovation in solvent formulations that safeguard indoor air quality, worker health, and the environment while still providing comparable cleaning power and operational efficiency performance.

The disinfectants segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of value in the global industrial cleaning solvents market during the forecast period.

The disinfectants segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Since the pandemic, more attention has been given to sanitizing factories, warehouses, and processing units. Solvents of disinfectant grade are used to eliminate pathogens on surfaces, tools, and high-contact areas, making it less likely for people to spread illness. Regular disinfection has become part of the schedule in most industries that manage shared spaces. These disinfectants are preferred because they dry quickly and combat many types of germs, allowing work processes to continue without interruption. As a result of the pandemic, the demand for reliable and rapid-response industrial disinfectant solvents is increasing in various industries.

The healthcare industry accounted for the second-largest share of the industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The healthcare industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing industry during the forecast period. The rapid progress in healthcare across Asia, Africa, and South America is driving an increased demand for industrial cleaning solvents. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics are being established to accommodate the growing number of patients. These facilities require efficient cleaning systems that adhere to international hygiene standards. As healthcare investments rise, the demand for professional-grade cleaning solvents also grows, supporting the expansion of the market.

Europe was the third-largest region in the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024.

Europe was the third-largest region of the global industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2024. The robust automotive industry in Germany, France, and Italy drives greater use of industrial cleaning solvents in Europe. These solvents are utilized to maintain machines, clean auto components, degrease parts, and prepare surfaces for coating and painting. As electric vehicle production increases in Europe, the standards for component cleaning are being enhanced. The adoption of automated and robotic systems on the assembly lines boosts the use of high-performing and specialized solvents for precision cleaning in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Arkema (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Ashland Inc. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

