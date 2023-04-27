Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market worth $67.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient (Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents), Product (General & Medical Cleaning), Application (Manufacturing & Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail & Food Service), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 53.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 67.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. Factors such as workplace hygiene initiatives and increased concern over healthier environment are positively driving the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. Furthermore, the increasing demand from several applications post COVID-19 pandemic drives the market.

Surfactants segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

By ingredient type, the industrial cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into surfactants, solvents, chelating agents, pH regulators, solubilizers/hydrotropes, enzymes, and others. The surfactants segment has the largest share in the industrial cleaning chemicals market because of the demand for dirt-free, germ-free, and hygienic working space and the awareness about cleanliness in the environment. The increasing concern about the healthier environment is also driving the market for the surfactants segment in the market.

General & medical device cleaning segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

By product type, the industrial cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into oven & grill cleaners, metal cleaners, dish washing, general & medical device cleaning, food cleaners, dairy cleaners, disinfectants, and commercial laundry. The general & medical device cleaning segment is projected to grow fastest in the industrial cleaning chemicals market due to the growing use of cleaning chemicals for hard surface care, floor care, carpet care, and cleaning of medical devices. The demand for cleaning in industrial and institutional sectors for the segment are expected to drive the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Healthcare segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

By application, the industrial cleaning chemicals market has been segmented into manufacturing & commercial offices, healthcare, retail & food service, hospitality, automotive & aerospace, food processing, and others. The healthcare segment has the largest share in the industrial cleaning chemicals market because of the high consumption of industrial cleaning chemicals in healthcare institutions and all of the hospitals. With the awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness and the increasing industrialization in the region is also growing is also driving the market for the healthcare segment in the market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The industrial cleaning chemicals market has been studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America industrial cleaning chemicals market is driven by the rapidly growing concern about healthier environment in the region. In North America, the chemicals are extensively used in the US which is one of the largest manufacturing hubs in the world. Due to the large elderly population, the healthcare spending has increased which in turn is responsible for the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals in the region.

Major players operating in the industrial cleaning chemicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Diversey Holdings Ltd. (US), Stepan Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Pilot Chemical Corp. (US), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), among others.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets