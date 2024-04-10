Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size to Grow USD 23060 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Chemicals Market is Segmented by Type (Chlorinated Cleaner, Surfactants , Hydrocarbon Based), by Application ( Metal Processing , Food & Beverage, Building Service, Vehicle Cleaning , Engineering Machinery).

The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market was valued at USD 17160 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 23060 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market

The need to maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in industrial facilities across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive, is the primary driver of the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. The need for industrial cleaning chemicals is driven by strict laws governing workplace safety and hygiene requirements as well as a rising industry understanding of the significance of keeping clean and sanitized surroundings to ensure product quality and employee well-being.

Additionally, the market is growing due to the increasing use of automated cleaning solutions and the demand for effective, environmentally friendly cleaning procedures. The industrial cleaning chemicals market is also growing as a result of developments in chemical compositions meant to maximize cleaning effectiveness while reducing environmental impact.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL CLEANING CHEMICALS MARKET

The demand for industrial cleaning chemicals has been driven by the increased focus on safety and industrial hygiene in a number of industries in recent years. To maintain a safe and healthy working environment, industries like manufacturing, healthcare, food processing, and transportation place a high priority on cleanliness. Industrial cleaning chemicals are essential for upholding cleanliness requirements because they efficiently remove residues, grease, oil, and other impurities from surfaces and machinery. The market for industrial cleaning chemicals is growing as businesses attempt to meet strict regulations and raise workplace safety standards.

The market for industrial cleaning chemicals is growing as a result of the expansion of the manufacturing sector globally, especially in emerging nations. To maintain operational effectiveness and product quality, manufacturing facilities need to undergo routine cleaning and maintenance. The requirement for industrial cleaning chemicals for sanitation, surface cleaning, and equipment maintenance rises in direct proportion to the intensity of production activity. In addition, the implementation of sophisticated production techniques like lean manufacturing and Industry 4.0 demands the application of specific cleaning agents to guarantee the best possible operation of robots and automated equipment.

An increasing number of people are conscious of the effects that industrial operations have on the environment, which is why industries are using environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. In an effort to reduce their carbon footprint and adhere to environmental rules, manufacturers are looking more and more for environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional cleaning chemicals. Consequently, there is an increasing need for industrial cleaning solutions that are made with biodegradable components, have a low volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, and have less effect on the environment. Businesses that provide eco-friendly cleaning solutions are well-positioned to benefit from this development and acquire a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

The need for industrial cleaning chemicals is being driven by the use of industrial cleaning robots that are outfitted with specific cleaning solutions. These robots are used in many different sectors to increase operational efficiency and automate cleaning procedures. Industrial cleaning agents that are specially designed to work with cleaning robots guarantee compatibility and maximize cleaning efficacy. The need for appropriate cleaning agents is anticipated to rise in tandem with the growing use of cleaning robots in sectors like logistics, healthcare, and auto production. Food safety and cleanliness are major priorities in the food and beverage business in order to guard against contamination and guarantee product quality. Industrial cleaning supplies are essential for keeping kitchens, manufacturing lines, and storage spaces in food processing plants sanitary.

Industrial cleaning chemicals are essential for maintaining sterile workplaces and halting the spread of illnesses in the healthcare industry, which includes clinics, hospitals, and pharmaceutical production facilities. Healthcare facilities need efficient cleaning and disinfection solutions due to the continuous focus on infection control and patient safety. Healthcare settings are increasingly requesting the use of industrial cleaning solutions designed with antimicrobial agents, such as hydrogen peroxide and quaternary ammonium compounds. Specialized cleaning chemicals will be in greater demand as the healthcare industry grows worldwide due to population changes and technological improvements.

The need for industrial cleaning chemicals is being driven by the fact that many enterprises are outsourcing their cleaning and maintenance processes to specialist cleaning service providers. A broad variety of cleaning chemicals are needed by cleaning companies to meet the various demands of their clients in various sectors. Demand for industrial cleaning chemicals from cleaning service providers is predicted to rise as companies depend more and more on outsourcing to simplify operations and cut expenses. Additionally, in order to improve their service offerings and obtain a competitive edge in the market, cleaning businesses are looking for creative and affordable cleaning solutions.

INDUSTRIAL CLEANING CHEMICALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

When it comes to the product category, surfactants hold the biggest market share—roughly 60%.

Engineering machinery is the next most common use for products, after metal processing.

With a combined market share of almost 20%, the top 5 global producers of industrial cleaning chemicals are Ecolab, BASF, Eastman Chemical, Nouryon, and Solvay. With around 8% of the market, Ecolab is the most dominant of them all.

With a market share of over 39%, North America leads the market, followed by China and Europe, with respective shares of roughly 18% and 30%.

Key Players:

BASF AG

Ecolab

Stepan

Nouryon

DOW

Solvay S A

Henkel

Huntsman

Eastman Chemical

Arxada

Evonik

Sasol Limited

RUST-OLEUM

ExxonMobil

Shell Global

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Keyuan Petrochemicals

Hebei Feitian Petrochemical

