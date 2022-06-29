Industrial Automation Market Report - Trends, Drivers, Strategies for Businesses

The Business Research Company's Industrial Automation market report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation market consists of sales of industrial automation products and services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to control and monitor a process, machine, or device in a computerized manner that will fulfill repetitive functions or tasks. They are designed to operate automatically to reduce and improve human work in the industry. They are operated using logical programming commands and powerful machinery.

The global industrial automation market size is expected to grow from $164.74 billion in 2021 to $178.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The industrial automation market growth is to continue at 8.8% CAGR and reach $250.77 billion by 2026.

Request a free sample of the Industrial Automation Market Report

Industrial Automation Industry Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the industrial automation market. Advancements such as the incorporation of AI in robots help them to learn the processes with complete autonomy so that they can even communicate with other robots and humans in some cases. Major players in the market are focusing on incorporating AI technology in industrial robots to be a leader in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Japan-based electronics company disclosed that they will introduce new industrial robotic systems incorporated with its Maisart AI technologies including high-precision speech recognition that would allow operators to fine-tune robot movements as required.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the industrial automation market are Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Dassault Systemes SE, Honeywell International Incorporation, Omron Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd.

Industrial Automation Market Report Segmentation

By Component: Industrial Robots, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Industrial Sensors, Control Valves, Others By Control System: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Component Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI) By Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Others

See more on the Industrial Automation Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Industrial Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – By Sensor Type (Image Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Level Sensor, Position Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Force Sensor, Other Sensors), By Operation Type (Contact, Non-Contact), By End-User (Manufacturing, Oil And gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy And power, Mining) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Function (Inbound, Picking, Outbound), By End User (General Merchandise, Healthcare, FMCG/Non-durable Goods, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots), By Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-Palletizing, Transportation, Packaging), By Application (E-Commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company