Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and Reach USD 4.6 billion by 2034: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Induced pluripotent stem cells are experiencing strong growth due to rising research into disease models and drug discovery.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global induced pluripotent stem cells industry was worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2023. By 2034, it is estimated to reach US$ 4.6 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2034. As reprogramming strategies improve, iPSCs become more feasible for many applications and more attractive to buyers.

The utilization of iPSCs in drug discovery and disease modeling is being accelerated by excessive-throughput screening technologies. Aside from heart disease, liver failure, and diabetes, iPSCs are capable of creating organ replacements. By doing so, the donor organ shortage can be addressed and the impact on affected people can be enhanced. Several wound recuperation treatments are possible with iPSCs, including those that treat excessive burns and chronic ulcers.

Cells from iPSCs can be used to develop new immunotherapies, such as CAR-T mobile treatments for cancer. Depending on the patient's immune system, these treatment plans may enhance effectiveness and reduce side effects. Besides Parkinson's disorder, spinal cord injuries, and macular degeneration, iPSCs can also be used to update damaged or diseased cells.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 1.7 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 4.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.4 % No. of Pages 156 Pages Segments covered By Cell Type, By Application, By End-user

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Competitive Landscape

iPSC-based therapies can be commercialized more quickly with partnerships among educational institutions and biotech/pharmaceutical companies. By utilizing global studies networks and consortia, information can be shared, protocols are standardized, and problems can be collectively solved, propelling forward the iPSC industry.

Key Players Profiled

Axol Bioscience

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Evotec SE

Fate Therapeutics

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc.

Ncardia

LizarBio Therapeutics

REPROCELL Global

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Limited

Takara Bio USA Inc.

Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments

In May 2023 , Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, a global provider of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) , and Novo Nordisk signed an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize iPSC-derived cell therapies targeting serious chronic conditions.

, and Novo Nordisk signed an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize iPSC-derived cell therapies targeting serious chronic conditions. In October 2023 , Axol Bioscience and Sygnature Discovery were involved in a scientific collaboration to incorporate human induced pluripotent stem cells-derived microglia into vitroscreening workflows for high-content imaging.

Key Findings of the Market Report

As of 2023, diagnostic centers held the largest share of the market.

In 2023, North America held the dominant position in the market.

held the dominant position in the market. In terms of cell type, fibroblasts are likely to be the primary driver of induced pluripotent stem cell demand.

The use of stem cells for regenerative medicine is expected to increase in the near future.

A growing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to expand their offerings.

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Growth Drivers

The development of gene-enhancing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9, has improved the production and precision of iPSCs significantly. By using these technologies, genetic defects can be corrected, and illness fashions can be introduced.

In recent years, technology has improved the ease and safety of converting somatic cells into iPSCs, allowing them to be used in medical procedures. Manufacturing and analyzing iPSCs have been streamlined by automation and high-throughput screening technology, enabling big-scale research and cutting costs.

The iPSCs are crucial to growing regenerative therapies for damaged tissues and organs. A capacity solution has been developed for coronary heart disease, spinal cord injuries, and neurodegenerative diseases. In oncology and chronic illness management, iPSCs can be derived from a patient's own cells to minimize the chance of immune rejection.

Using iPSCs, researchers can build disease-specific mobile models, allowing them to study disease mechanisms and screen potential drugs more effectively. Using iPSCs reduces the reliance on animal models and improves the predictability of human responses to toxicology.

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Regional Landscape

North America has numerous international-renowned research institutions and universities that are at the leading edge of stem cell studies. IPSCs are used in basic studies, drug discovery, and disease modeling by these establishments. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) together with government groups provide significant funding for research on iPSCs.

IPSCs are used in basic studies, drug discovery, and disease modeling by these establishments. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) together with government groups provide significant funding for research on iPSCs. iPSCs have been the subject of an excessive number of clinical trials throughout North America , indicating their ability to grow new therapies. Several successful trials and future cures are expected to increase demand. A stem cell bank or repository in the status quo facilitates the use of iPSCs for therapeutic and research purposes.

Several successful trials and future cures are expected to increase demand. A stem cell bank or repository in the status quo facilitates the use of iPSCs for therapeutic and research purposes. The iPSC is a viable alternative to embryonic stem cells that bypasses many of the ethical issues associated with embryonic stem cells. Increasing public awareness about stem cell research and its benefits increases support for iPSC-based improvements.

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Segmentation

Cell Type

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Others (Neurons, etc.)

Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

Disease Modeling

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

