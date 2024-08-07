Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Unveils the Largest Digital Intelligence Operations Center in Southeast East Asia, Marking a New Era in Intelligence Native Telco

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) celebrates a major milestone in its journey towards digital transformation with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Digital Intelligence Operations Center (DIOC). This advanced facility represents a significant leap forward in Indosat's commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver exceptional service to more than 100 million customers across Indonesia.

The DIOC was inaugurated by Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and board of management and commissioner, and Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region and board, underscoring the strategic collaboration between the two companies. The DIOC will serve as the nerve center of Indosat's network operations, providing real-time insights and proactive service management to ensure optimal network performance and reliability. This innovative center merges the traditional Network Operations Center (NOC) and Service Operations Center (SOC), marking a new era of intelligent network and service management, propelling Indonesia's digital future.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, "Today marks a new chapter in Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's story as we inaugurate our Digital Intelligence Operations Center. This facility embodies our ambition of becoming an Intelligence Native Telco, where cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions are at the core of our operations. With the DIOC, we are not just improving network performance; we are redefining the way we serve our customers. By integrating advanced technologies and fostering talent, we are setting new benchmarks in network performance and customer satisfaction. This collaboration is pivotal in realizing our mission to connect and empower every Indonesian through digital connectivity."

Furthermore, the DIOC has new advanced functionalities such as Real-time Network Insights, enabling Indosat to shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive service management, leveraging real-time data to optimize network performance and reliability. The DIOC also provides comprehensive End-to-End Service Management of all services, including performance, application experience, and quality which empowers Indosat to swiftly resolve customer issues and enhance satisfaction. In the end, the ability of DIOC to integrate data analysis and cutting-edge technologies can fuel continuous Data-Driven Innovation, which enables Indosat to develop new customer-centric products and services, leading the way in digital service advancements.

The inauguration also highlights the deepening partnership between Indosat and Huawei. Together, both companies aim to enhance network infrastructure, accelerate digital transformation, and cultivate top-tier talent to drive Indonesia's digital future. Huawei's advanced ICT solutions and technology leadership will help Indosat build a future-oriented, automated, and intelligent network, ensuring flexibility to adapt to customers' dynamic digital needs.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region said, "The unveiling of IOH's Digital Intelligence Operations Center represents a ground-breaking achievement, marking a new era of co-building the innovation hub and embracing intelligent network. This collaboration is built upon our long-term strategic partnership with Indosat, and serves as a testament to our shared commitment to continuously providing exceptional network experience. As a technology innovator, industry pioneer, and local contributor rooted in this region, Huawei is committed to leveraging our innovative solutions to help our customers maintain sustainable business success and competitiveness. Together, we are shaping a more digital, connected, and intelligent future for Indonesia."

Indosat has made significant strides in its digital transformation journey and achieved significant results. In collaboration with Huawei through the managed services and operations center, Indosat completed experience-centric network consolidation and significantly improved network quality and user experience. Independent third-party testing has shown Indosat's substantial improvements across rural, urban, and suburban areas, where the download speed in has improved significantly year-on-year (YoY), increasing 44.1% YoY in rural areas, 43.5% YoY in urban areas, and 43.9% YoY in suburban areas, contributing to higher customer satisfaction and network performance. Indosat's population coverage also increased, by 12.7 million people.

The implementation of network transformation strategies and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that coupled by strong collaboration with global partners are critical to provide marvelous experience to customers. Indosat and Huawei have embarked on collaboration journey to deepen cooperation, focusing on network infrastructure, network operations, and talent cultivation. Indosat also establish an open and collaborative environment by working closely with international organizations such as TM Forum to nurture innovation and explore new use cases with other global industry leaders.

"As Indosat continues to deploy innovative technologies like digital twin networks, AI/ML, and automation, we remain committed to catalyzing Indonesia's digital future. By leveraging our extensive network reach and next-generation technology adoption, Indosat aims to connect individuals, businesses, and everything in between, unlocking Indonesia's full digital potential," Vikram concluded.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.

This document may contain financial information and the results of certain operational activities, and may contain a number of projections, plans, strategies, and objectives of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, which are not statements of historical fact which will be treated as forward-looking statements in accordance with applicable law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in actual events and future achievements of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison different from those expected or indicated by the statements. No warranty can be given as to the results expected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, or indicated by such statements, to be achieved.

