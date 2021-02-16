Indoor Location-based Services Market Size To Expand At 43.3% CAGR By 2025, Based On High Adoption Into Several Marketing & Promotional Activities Globally | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global indoor location-based services (LBS) market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.74 billion in the year 2025. It is anticipated to register 43.3% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for such services among majority of industrial players for carrying out several marketing and promotional activities across the globe.

In 2018, the Location-based Advertising services held the largest share across the global market due to the rising usage of such services prevalent among the manufacturers for the promotion of products. The proximity beacons segment is projected to witness highest CAGR of 48% from 2019 to 2025 owing to their usage for promotion which is location-based and for advertising at the hyper-local level.

The tracking segment held the largest share across the global market and is anticipated to register 40.8% CAGR during the forecasted years owing to the rising usage of these services by several governmental organizations for tracking public activities. On the other hand, the proximity segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The retail segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 47.1% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the usage of LBS for customer retention and marketing purposes. They also allow information access to retailers about the interest of customers across the stores like purchase history and wishlist items thereby driving the demand among the industry players.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Indoor Location-Based Services Market" Report 2025.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth across the global market in the upcoming years due to increasing investments being made in infrastructural activities like townships, shopping malls, and commercial offices. On the other hand, the North American region held the highest share in 2018 with a revenue of USD 749.0 Million.

The indoor LBS market includes key players such as Apple Inc.; Google Inc.; GloPos Technologies; Indoor Atlas Ltd; Microsoft Corporation and Qualcomm Inc. They are opening several stores in major urban cities to widen the product reach. They are also engaged in adopting several marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The RFID and NFC technology segment held the largest share across the global market and is anticipated to grow with 47.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The tracking application segment dominated the global market on 2018 and is antipcted to grow with highest CAGR of 40.8% during the forecasted years.

The retail segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 47.1% during the forecasted period.

The North America held the highest share across the global market with revenue of USD 749.0 Million in 2018.

held the highest share across the global market with revenue of in 2018. The key players in indoor location-based services market are GloPos Technologies; Apple Inc.; Google Inc.; Indoor Atlas Ltd; Microsoft Corporation.

Browse 190 page research report with TOC on "Global Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-indoor-location-based-services-lbs-market

Million Insights has segmented the global indoor LBS market on the basis of products, technologies, applications, end use, and regions:

Indoor LBS Product Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Analytics and Insights



Automotive Services



Campaign Management



Consumer Services



Enterprise Services



Location and Alerts



Location-based Advertising Services



Maps



Precision Geo-targeting



Proximity Beacons



Secure Transactions and Redemptions

Indoor LBS Technology Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Context Aware Technology



OTDOA and E-OTDOA



RFID and NFC



Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing



Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, and A-GPS

Indoor LBS Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Monitoring



Navigation



Proximity



Tracking



Others

Indoor LBS End-use Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aerospace and Defense



BFSI



IT and Telecommunication



Energy and Power



Government



Healthcare



Hospitality



Retail



Transportation & Logistics



Others

Indoor LBS Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



Bahrain





Kuwait





Oman





Qatar





Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Data Protection & Recovery Solutions Market - The global data protection and recovery solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.1 billion in the year 2025. This can be attributed to the increasing concerns about the data management coupled with the surging threats in data migration while transferring it to the cloud systems.

The global data protection and recovery solutions market size is anticipated to reach in the year 2025. This can be attributed to the increasing concerns about the data management coupled with the surging threats in data migration while transferring it to the cloud systems. Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market - The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is anticipated to touch USD 2.01 billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast duration. Growing utilization of batteries in different consumer electronics and rising sales of electric vehicles are proliferating the growth of the market.

The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is anticipated to touch by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast duration. Growing utilization of batteries in different consumer electronics and rising sales of electric vehicles are proliferating the growth of the market. Road Safety Market - The global road safety market size is anticipated to touch USD 5.1 billion by 2025. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast duration. The rise in the number of road accidents is attributing to the growth of the market as safety features are becoming paramount across the world.

The global road safety market size is anticipated to touch by 2025. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast duration. The rise in the number of road accidents is attributing to the growth of the market as safety features are becoming paramount across the world. Online Event Ticketing Market - The global online event ticketing market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.99 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 4.8% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the shifting trend prevailing among the millennial population for usage of mobile applications to book movie and event tickets at any point of time with minimal or no charges.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights