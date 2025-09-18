Indonesian Embassy in London : Indonesian Women Smallholders Call For Inclusive Sustainability

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Forest preservation must go hand in hand with protecting smallholders' livelihood. The UK Forest Risk Commodity regulation could serve as a bridge towards fair sustainability—a bridge that not only safeguards forests but also ensures that women smallholders are not left behind," said Umi Syamsiatun, a palm oil farmer from Merangin, Jambi province of Indonesia.

Nine Indonesian women smallholders share their voices, highlighting their hopes for inclusive regulations that support sustainable commodities

Umi was one of nine Indonesian women smallholders from various regions of Indonesia who joined the Multi-Stakeholder Event on Indonesian Sustainable Commodities at the Embassy of Indonesia in London on 17 September 2025, to voice the challenges faced by smallholders in meeting global sustainability regulations.

The event, organised by the Embassy in collaboration with Efeca and supported by the Partnerships for Forests, UK International Development, and the British Chamber of Commerce, brought together women smallholders across four major Indonesian export commodities: coffee, palm oil, cocoa and rubber.

As the backbone of supply chains, smallholders are the most vulnerable to the impacts of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the planned UK Forest Risk Commodity (UK FRC) regulation.

The farmers expressed their hope that the EUDR and UK FRC can serve as a solution to the challenges they face on the ground. Compliance often requires costly certification and advanced technology, with expenses reaching hundreds of millions of Indonesian Rupiah. Likewise, the EUDR's digital documentation and geolocation requirements, such as polygon maps and precise GPS points, are difficult to meet in rural areas where internet infrastructure remains a challenge.

Indonesia's Ambassador to the UK, Desra Percaya, highlighted inclusivity as a critical element in the country's sustainability journey, "Inclusivity is key in this transformation journey, which means embracing more diverse narratives of the unheard, like the smallholders, is essential" he noted.

During the dialogue, Istiqamah, a woman coffee farmer from Aceh, expressed her hopes that her community's coffee would continue to reach the UK market. "Most of my entire village depends on coffee. It is the source that allows my children to get a good education, my family to access healthcare, and for us to live with dignity," she said.

The event also featured a panel discussion with Silverius Oscar Unggul (Senior Advisor to the Indonesian Minister of Forestry/Chair of the Task Force on Multi-Forest Business Implementation Acceleration), Dr Elizabeth Wilks (Head of Sustainability & Public Affairs, APP Group), Alexander van Oord (Chief Commercial Officer, Forestwise), and Dan Soper (Sustainability Policy Manager, Food and Drink Federation). Panellists discussed holistic approaches to sustainability, opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, and ways to strengthen farmers' capacity in building sustainable supply chains. For instance, Dr. Liz mentioned that APP Group has launched Regenesis, a sustainability initiative which includes empowering people and communities.

For more than 15 years, Indonesia has undertaken reforms to align its major commodities with global sustainability standards. Initiatives such as the Timber Legality Assurance System (SVLK) and the Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certification scheme demonstrate Indonesia's commitment to environmental management, social responsibility, and sustainable farming practices. In addition, platforms like SIPKEBUN (Plantation Information System) and INATrace support traceability in palm oil and coffee supply chains.

By strengthening Indonesia–UK cooperation in environment and sustainability, both countries aim to deepen collaboration in addressing the environmental, economic, and social challenges that shape the future of Indonesia's leading commodities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776697/Indonesian_Embassy_in_London.jpg