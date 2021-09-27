Indonesian Construction Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% between FY'20 to FY'25: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Construction sector had to bear the worst impact of COVID 19 as there was a major financial and manpower crunch in the market. This indirectly impacted the construction chemicals market adversely.

The Concrete Admixtures market is anticipated to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 14.2 % during the forecast period FY'20-FY'25.

Adoption of Sustainable Products and Technological Advancements: The demand for products with features such as lower water consumption is increasing among consumers, due to frequent droughts and water scarcity problems in Indonesia. In addition to this, stricter environmental regulations from government and the Green building council, especially after the announcement of the new capital, are also driving the demand for greener solutions. This has motivated companies to introduce eco-friendly construction chemicals. The construction chemicals domain is highly cost-competitive in Indonesia.

Massive Projected demand from Infrastructure sector in Indonesia: With President Jokowi's focus on expanding infrastructure efforts to outside Java, and announcing a new capital in Kalimantan, a surge in demand of construction chemical is expected. Infrastructure construction activities are the major end users of construction chemicals in the country. The government of Indonesia's commitment to increase spending on infrastructure and housing development will bode well for the expansion of the construction chemicals market in the country. The upcoming major infrastructure projects such as those under National Strategic Projects, are to present a huge growth potential for the construction chemicals in Indonesia.

Increasing investments in Research and Development: The leading construction chemical players in Indonesia are investing in research & development activities and manufacturing plants to achieve a competitive edge. Manufacturers need to work with construction industry experts and end users to develop new construction chemical products.

The report titled "Indonesian Construction Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025: Ongoing and Healthy Pipeline of Ambitious Infrastructure Projects are driving the growth of Construction Chemicals Market" by Ken Research suggested that the Indonesia construction chemicals market is expected to grow further in the near future, with the growing residential and infrastructure construction. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.26 % in terms of revenue during the forecast period ofFY'20-FY'25.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Construction Chemicals Market:-

By Type of Construction Chemical Market

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Construction Chemicals

Concrete Additives



Waterproofing



Repair and Rehabilitation Chemicals



Sealants



Tile Adhesives



Flooring

By Type of Concrete Additives Market

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Waterproofing Market

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Repair and Rehabilitation Chemicals Market

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Sealants Market

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Tile Adhesives Market

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Flooring Market

Organized



Unorganized

Key Target Audience:-

Construction Chemical companies

Concrete Additive companies

Waterproofing companies

Adhesive and Sealant Companies

Repair and Rehabilitation Chemical companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: FY'15-FY'20

FY'15-FY'20 Forecast Period: FY'20-FY'25

Construction Chemical Companies in Indonesia:-

Aquaproof (PT Adhi Cakra)

PT MBS Indonesia

PT Bostik Indonesia

PT Dow Chemical Indonesia

PT FOSROC Indonesia

PT Sika Indonesia

PT Mapei Indonesia

PT Estop Indonesia

PT Miranila Abadi (Ultrachem)

Bossil (Nippon paint Subsidiary)

PT Propan Indonesia

Mortar Utama-Weber

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Global overview of construction chemicals market

Construction Chemical Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis of Construction Chemicals market

Demand side analysis of Construction Chemicals market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Indonesian Construction Chemicals Market

SWOT Analysis of Construction Chemicals Market

Key Trends in Indonesia Construction Chemicals Ecosystem

Construction Chemicals Ecosystem Government's Role in the Indonesian Construction Chemical Market

Recent Developments in Indonesian Construction Chemical Market

Import Export Scenario of Raw Materials in Indonesia Construction Chemical Market

Construction Chemical Market Import Export Scenario of Specialty Chemicals in Indonesia Construction Chemical Market

Construction Chemical Market Indonesia Construction Chemicals Market End User Analysis

Indonesia Construction Chemicals Market Size and Segmentation

Market Share of Construction Chemical Companies on the basis of Revenue

Financial and Business Landscape of Indonesia Construction Chemicals Players

Product Landscape of Indonesia Construction Chemicals Players

Company Profile of Major Construction Chemical Companies in Indonesia

Indonesia Construction Chemicals Market Future Outlook and Projections

COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Chemicals Industry

Forward Path and Recommendations

Analyst Recommendation

For More Information On the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesian Construction Chemicals Market

Related Reports:-

India Construction Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025 (Second Edition ): Surging Construction Industry in India is leading to the Growth of Construction Chemicals Market

The report also covers a brief Global construction chemicals overview, Ecosystem of Entities in construction chemicals market in India, Value chain analysis of construction chemicals market in India, Trends and Development in India construction chemicals Industry, Challenges faced by construction chemicals market, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Government's Role in the Indian Construction Chemical Market, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments in India Construction Chemical Market, Competition in India Construction chemicals Industry, Market share of construction chemical companies by the type of construction chemical, Product landscape of construction chemical companies in India, Pricing Comparison of Major construction chemical companies in India, Company profile of major construction chemical companies in India. The report concludes with future market projections on the basis of overall construction chemical industry revenue and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities.

India Adhesives Market Outlook to FY'2026: Surging Demand for Water Based Adhesives in the Growing Wood Working Industry to Influence Market Growth

India adhesives market showcased a stagnant growth rate in the last few years and recorded a CAGR of 7.5% during FY'15-FY'20. Surging demand for water based adhesives in India is contributing to the growth of the adhesives industry in India. Government initiatives such as Make in India and Smart Cities projects are contributing to adhesive market growth. There is significant demand from the Western Region of India. Fluctuating raw material prices (VAM), which move in tandem with crude oil prices, high setup costs and high R&D expenditure required in the adhesives market is posing as a challenge to the adhesives industry in India. Global companies are expanding their presence to target a larger target audience across India. The market witnessed a decline in the demand for adhesives during the Q2 of 2020 owing to COVID-19 situation.

APAC Flexible Workspace Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Hybrid Spaces, Serviced Spaces and Co-Working Spaces), By Country (China, India, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore and South Korea) and By End Users (Enterprises, MSME's/Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs/Freelancers)

The flexible workspace industry in APAC gained traction during the time frame 2016-2017 when the global market leader WeWork expanded in multiple geographies. The supply in the industry has been drastically growing during the period 2016-2019. The industry has been evolving ever since its inception, with major trends in the industry being growing number of local players, changing amenity mix or amenitisation, increasing market consolidation, development of premium design workspaces at premium locations and increasing landlord participation.

GCC Smart Home Market Outlook to 2025 - Smart Entertainment Systems and Smart Lighting Solutions to support Market Growth

The GCC Smart Home market is in its nascent stage with fragmented competition and an import dominated setup. The market is supported by improving technological infrastructure, governments taking efforts to move away from oil based industries and taking efforts to create smart cities and a rising youth population. Recently the governments of UAE and Saudi Arabia have amended their ICT policies and created regulations for Smart Device manufacturers, to comply with quality and data security rules. Demand is focused towards wireless technology, as it is friendlier for smaller residential spaces. The number of apartments has been on the rise, for instance the number of apartments rose by 2.6% as compared to the number of villas (1.9%) in Saudi Arabia from 2017-2018.

