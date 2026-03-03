Indonesia Promotes #GoBeyondOrdinary at ITB Berlin 2026

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia, through the Ministry of Tourism, is promoting #GoBeyondOrdinary campaign as part of the Wonderful Indonesia participation at ITB Berlin 2026, the world's largest and most prestigious business-to-business (B2B) tourism exhibition.

The Minister of Tourism, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, officially opened the Indonesian Pavilion at Messe Berlin on Tuesday (3 March 2026). She stated that #GoBeyondOrdinary theme reaffirms Indonesia's position as a destination that is not only visually stunning but also offers high-quality, value-added tourism experiences.

"#GoBeyondOrdinary campaign reflects the Ministry of Tourism's flagship program, Quality Tourism, which emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability across Indonesia's tourism ecosystem," said Minister Widiyanti.

ITB Berlin 2026 takes place from 2–5 March 2026. The Indonesian Pavilion spans 441 square meters in Hall 26, Booth No. 111, marking one of Indonesia's largest industry participations at ITB Berlin over the past five years. The pavilion showcases leading tourism products, including marine, gastronomy, wellness, wastra Nusantara (traditional textiles), and Muslim-friendly tourism packages.

A total of more than 91 tourism industry players from 11 provinces are participating, comprising accommodation providers, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), travel agents/tour operators, tourism villages, and other tourism service providers

"Over 91 industry players from 14 provinces are present, representing Indonesia's diversity and strengths. Your participation is tangible proof that Indonesia's tourism grows through collaboration, hard work, and shared trust," Minister Widiyanti said.

The Ministry of Tourism is also leveraging ITB Berlin 2026 as a strategic platform to strengthen the promotion of Muslim-friendly tourism packages, which are increasingly in demand among global travelers. This opportunity is significant, as ITB Berlin brings together buyers from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

"With its diverse attractions, Indonesia offers tourism experiences that connect with travelers on a human level through engagement with local communities, cultural richness, and authentic traditions in every destination," Minister Widiyanti added.

As a result of Indonesia's participation at ITB Berlin 2026, the Ministry of Tourism targets 498.000 - 541.000 potential tourist transactions (pax), equivalent to approximately IDR 12.9– 14.3 trillion in potential foreign-exchange earnings. This target reflects optimism regarding tourism's growing contribution to national economic growth.

During her visit to Berlin, Minister Widiyanti will also visit Rumah Budaya Indonesia (RBI), a cultural hub managed by the Indonesian Embassy that showcases Indonesian arts and strengthens cultural ties between Indonesia and Germany.

Visit our website: https://www.Indonesia.travel

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925214/A4_PR_NewS_Wire.jpg