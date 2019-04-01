Indonesia Facility Management Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 420 Million by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings

The industry revenue for soft services is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% during the period 2018P-2023E, while the industry revenue for hard services will increase at a CAGR of 11.4% during the same period.

Commercial office buildings and industrial plants used by MNCs are likely to be the key focus areas for integrated facility management (IFM) services.

The Facility management industry in Indonesia is expected to witness the increasing number of small players entering the market which will focus more on providing specialized hard services.

Low Penetration of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services: Indonesia integrated facility management market is relatively nascent stage and its penetration is low due to preference for single and bundled services by most end users.

Increasing demand from multinational clients is likely to drive future demand for IFM services in Indonesia. The companies will focus on building efficiency through IFM services which would lead to cost reduction, increased efficiency and greater demand in the long run.

Increasing Number of Domestic Players: Rising government initiatives towards creation of new infrastructural facilities and buildings will lead to surge in the total number of local facility management players thereby, catering to increasing domestic demand in Indonesia over long term.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Facility Management Market Outlook to 2023 - By Single, Bundled and Integrated Services; By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and others ) and Hard Services (Electromechanical services, Operations and Maintenance Services, Fire Safety and Security Systems), By End User Sectors (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure and others)" believed that the facility management market in Indonesia will increase due to increasing partnerships with major domestic players for specific expertise in the (soft and hard) services. Industrial sector contributed the highest revenue share of over 50% to the overall facility management industry in Indonesia in the year 2018. Outsourced Personnel has contributed above 85% in generating revenues in the overall facility management market in the year 2018.

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Soft Services and Hard Services

Soft Services

Housekeeping (including Cleaning)



Landscaping



Security



Others (Waste Management, Mail Delivery Services)

Hard Services

Electromechanical Services (including HVAC)



Operational and Maintenance Services



Fire Safety and Security Systems

By Type of Services

Single Services

Bundled Services

Integrated Facility Services

By End User Sectors

Industrial sector

Commercial sector

Residential sector

Infrastructure and others

Key Target Audience

Facility Management Companies

Real Estate Developers

Construction Companies

Architects

Hospitals and Schools

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2012-2018

2012-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

ISS Facility Services Inc.

JLL Inc.

Shield on Services (SOS)

Atalian Global Services

Spektra Solusindo

Maple Leaf Relocation and Facility Services

Colliers Facility Management Services

Leads Property Services Indonesia

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Introduction on Indonesia Facility Management Market

Business Acquisition Process in Indonesia Facility Management Market

Facility Management Market Indonesia Facility Management Market Overview and Genesis

Indonesia Facility Management Market Size by Revenue (2012-2018)

Indonesia Soft Facility Management Market Segmentation

Indonesia Hard Facility Management Market Segmentation, 2012-2018

Trends and Developments in the Facility Management Market

Issues and Challenges in the Facility Management Market

Vendor Selection Process

SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Facility Management Market

Competitive Landscape in Indonesia Facility Management Market

Facility Management Market Indonesia Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E

For more information, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/indonesia-facility-management-market/189023-97.html

Philippines Facility Management Market Outlook To 2022 - By Soft And Hard Facility Management Services; By Single Services, Bundled Services And Integrated Services And By Sectors (Commercial, Residential, Healthcare, Industrial And Infrastructure)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on market size by revenue (2012-2017), market segmentation by soft and hard facility management services, by single services, bundled services and integrated services and by sectors, soft services facility management market segmentation by type of services (housekeeping, security, landscaping and others), hard services facility management market segmentation by type of services (electromechanical, operations and maintenance services, Fire Safety and Security Services), competition scenario, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, vendor selection process, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the facility management market and SWOT analysis of the industry. The report also includes future outlook for the market (2018-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue and market segmentation by soft and hard facility management services, by single services, bundled services and integrated services and by sectors.

Oman Facility Management Market Outlook to 2022 – By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Landscape Access and Façade Access, Security, Others) and By Hard Services (HVAC, Electromechanical, Operational and Maintenance, Fire Safety and Security)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Facility Management in Oman. The report focuses on overall market size, market segmentation by Types of Services (Single, Bundled and Integrated Services), by Sectors (Commercial, Hospitality, Residential, Industries and other sectors), by In house and Outsourcing services and by Hard and Soft Services. The report also covers the overall trends and developments, Vendor selection process and Competitive landscape. The report concludes with market projections for future for the market described above highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Oman Facility Management.

Bahrain Facility Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth in Retail Sector and Demand for Hard Services to Drive Market Growth

Ken Research announced its latest publication which provides insight on hard and soft facility management market, growth drivers, trends and developments, competition and future analysis. The report also provides market share contributed by major service providers in Bahrain. The stakeholders of this report include Facility management service providers, companies involved in research, real estate and infrastructure developers in Bahrain and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in Facility management market in future. Detailed comparative analysis of major Facility Management service providers has also been provided. The future analysis of the overall Bahrain Facility management market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

India Facility Management Market Outlook to 2020 - Driven by Rapid Growth of Commercial Spaces and Advent of Smart Cities

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the facility management services in India. The report covers various aspects such as market size of India facility management market, segmentation on the basis of types of services, organized/unorganized, major cities, type of contracts, sectors of services provided and subsectors. The report also covers the market shares of major facility management companies in India as well as the revenues of major players in the facility management market along with future outlook, entry barriers and macro economic variables affecting the industry performance.

Kuwait Facility Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Retail Industry and Upcoming Infrastructure Projects to Drive Market Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the facilities management market in Kuwait. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Kuwait facilities management market size in terms of revenues, Market segmentation of Kuwait facilities management market on the basis of types of services, by integrated, bundled and single services, Business sectors, In-house & outsourcing, trends and growth drivers of the industry, issue & challenges, market share, and future analysis of the industry and segmentation, government regulatory. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, list of upcoming infrastructure projects. The report serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into facilities management market in Kuwait.

