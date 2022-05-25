Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market is expected to grow at a massive CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026 providing a lucrative opportunity for investors: Ken Research

25 May, 2022, 14:30 BST
- Mass Spectrometry & Separation Science Laboratory, Anatomical Pathology Laboratory, Advance Immunology Laboratory are some of the next generation laboratories.
- Market is expected to consolidate with more players entering the market. Diagnostics players will continue to add complex tests and assessments in a bid to differentiate. Potential consolidation in the industry, would provide tailwinds to the growth.
- The revenue growth of esoteric tests will be supported by higher margins and increase in number of referrals from public hospitals, laboratories and private hospitals without facilities to perform esoteric tests.
GURUGRAM, India, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implementation of JKN: It is expected that the implementation of JKN will increase the demand for laboratory services. This will lead the public hospitals to refer samples to private independent laboratories for clinical testing, resulting in the growth of external referrals for private independent laboratories.
Increase in Investment: Players are expected to increase investment, testing capabilities and adopt several advanced tests and technologies which will be introduced in the global market, particularly specialized tests.
Geographical Expansion: Further, the major private independent laboratories chains are expected to undergo geographic expansion beyond key cities into underdeveloped areas. This will further lead to increase in market share in the overall Indonesia clinical laboratory market.
Increased Awareness due to COVID-19: The existence of Covid-19 raises public awareness of the health system and quality in Indonesia. Although household spending decreased by -2.23% YoY in 1Q21 (vs 2.83% YoY in 1Q20), the health and education component grew by 0.31% YoY in 1Q21, or one of the two components that saw an increase in 1Q21.
The report titled "Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by current shortage, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements for clinical testing" provides a comprehensive analysis of Clinical Laboratory Market in Indonesia. The report focuses on overall market size in terms of revenue generated by laboratories; Indonesia clinical laboratory market segmentation by Type of Independent Labs, type of payer, type of customers, types of tests, segmentation based on region and private hospitals. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge and government regulations. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Key Segments Covered of Clinical Laboratory :-
By Type of Labs
- Independent Labs
- Private Hospital Labs
- Public Hospital Labs
By Number of Labs
- Private Labs
- Public Labs
By Type of Private Independent Labs
- Organised
- Unorganised
By Type of payor
- Corporates
- Out-Of-Pocket
- Private Insurance
- BPJS Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial (Social Insurance Administration Organization)
By Type of Customer:
- Doctor Referral
- Corporates
- Walk-Ins
- External referrals
- Online Referrals
By Type of Tests
- Routine
- Esoteric
- Non-Laboratory
By Type of routine tests
- CBC
- Basic Metabolic Panel
- A1C
- Others
By Type of Esoteric Tests
- Endocrine
- Infectious disease
- Allergic Disease
- Oncology
- Others
By Private Hospital Labs
- In-House
- Third Party
By Region
- Greater Jakarta
- West Java
- East Java, Bali, Nusa
- Aceh and North Sumatera
- Central Java
- Central Sumatera
- Sulawesi and Maluku
- Kalimantran
- Others
Key Target Audience:-
- Clinical Laboratory companies
- Organised Clinical Laboratories
- Unorganised Clinical Laboratories
- Private Hospitals
- Private Equity and Venture Capitalist
- Industry Associations
- Technology providers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period – 2016-2021
- Forecast Period – 2021-2026
Companies Covered:-
Organised Laboratory Companies:-
- Prodia
- Diagnos
- Pathlab
- Pramita
- Ultra Medica
- Kimia Farma
- Prima Medika
- Cito
- Parahita
- ABC Labs
- Bio Medika
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Overview of Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Ecosystem of Major Entities in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Business Cycle and Genesis of Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Size, 2016-2021
- Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Segmentations
- Competition Analysis: Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Companies
- SWOT Analysis in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Growth Drivers and Restraints in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Technological Advancements in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Impact of COVID19 in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Key Trends in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Outlook and Future Projections for Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Recommendations / Success Factors
- Research Methodology
- Appendix
- Covid-19 Impact Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Number of Clinical Labs in Indonesia
- Indonesia Unorganized Clinical Labs Market
- Indonesia Organized Clinical Labs Market
- Number of Private Hospital Labs in Indonesia
- Independent Clinical Labs in Central Sumatera
- In-House Third Party Clinical Labs in Greater Jakarta
- Central Java Esoteric Tests Market Share
- Clinical Laboratory companies in Kalimantran
- Organised Clinical Laboratories in Sulawesi
- Ultra Medica lab Market Share in Indonesia
- Prima Medika Indonesia Non-Laboratory Tests Market
- Pathlab Indonesia Market Growth Rate
- Health Infrastructure in Indonesia
- Healthcare Market in Indonesia
- Indonesia Healthcare Market
- Health Infrastructure Gaps in Indonesia
- Clinical Laboratory Market
- Indonesia Routine Tests
- Indonesia Esoteric Tests
- Indonesia Non-Laboratory Tests
- Indonesia Private Insurance
- Indonesia Out of Pocket Payments
- Indonesia In-House Laboratory
- Indonesia Third Party Laboratory
- Indonesia Public Laboratories
- Indonesia Private Laboratories
- Indonesia Public Hospitals
- Indonesia Private Hospitals
- Prodia Clinical Laboratory Market
- Diagnos Clinical Laboratory Market
- Pathlab Clinical Laboratory Market
- Pramita Clinical Laboratory Market
- Ultra Medica Clinical Laboratory Market
- Kimia Farma Clinical Laboratory Market
- Prima Medika Clinical Laboratory Market
- Cito Clinical Laboratory Market
- Parahita Clinical Laboratory Market
- ABC Labs Clinical Laboratory Market
- Bio Medika Clinical Laboratory Market
