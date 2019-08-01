Indonesia ATM Managed Services Revenue is Expected to Reach Close to Over IDR 9.9 Trillion by 2023: Ken Research

- It is expected that by 2023, the relative proportion of ATM site maintenance and ATM Repair & Maintenance in the market would enlarge at a CAGR of close to 2% and 4% respectively during the forecast period. Cash management services would still capture highest share registering a CAGR of close to 6% during the same

- In the ATM Supply market, the proportion of cash recyclers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6%. This is owing to the upgrading of conventional ATM machines (cash dispensers) to cash recyclers as they provide a bunch of services apart from cash withdrawal including cash deposit, updating passbook, statement enquiry, bill payment and others

- The major companies in the market have been Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, Bringin Gigantara, SSI (Swadharma Sarana Informatika), Abacus, Advantage, G4S and Kejar in 2018

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia ATM Managed Services Market will be facilitated by increasing cash withdrawals from ATM, increase in cash recyclers in the country, high penetration of white label ATMs in rural areas, growing demand for outsourcing management services by banks and new upcoming models of managing ATMs in the country. There would be an opportunity for players to set up white label ATMs & brown label ATMs in the future. This will ensure high ATM penetration in remote areas.

Debit Card Penetrations in the country is anticipated to increase in the future owing to increase in government's initiatives towards financial inclusion, which will make them more capable of making withdrawals and other non-financial transactions from an ATM. The number of bank accounts is also estimated to increase during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the industry are incurring heavy expenditures on the research and development of the new technologies and the benefit of which is expected to be seen in the later years. Automated processes will reduce down the operational expenses and hence, more cost effective solutions to the vendors could be expected in the coming years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia ATM Managed Service Market Outlook to 2023 - By ATMs (On-Site ATM, Off-Site ATM, Mobile ATMs), by Service (Cash Management Services, ATM Repair & Maintenance, ATM Site Maintenance & Others- Journal Management & ATM Reconciliation), By ATM Machine (Cash Dispensers, Cash Recyclers) and By Cash Management Services (Cash Replenishment Service, Cash-in-Transit, Others - Cash Processing, Cash Vaulting & Cash Forecasting" believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of close to 5% in terms of revenue generated by managed service providers during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia ATM Managed Service Market

By Type of ATMs (On the basis of Number of ATMs)

On-Site ATMs



Off-Site ATMs



Mobile ATMs

By Service Offerings (On the basis of Revenue)

Cash Management Services



ATM Repair & Maintenance



ATM Site Maintenance



Other Services- Journal Management & ATM Reconciliation

By Type of ATM Machine (on the basis of Number of Machines)

Cash Dispensers



Cash Recyclers

By Service offerings of Cash Management Companies (On the basis of Revenue)

Cash Replenishment Service



Cash-in-Transit



Other cash management services including cash processing, cash vaulting & cash forecasting

Key Target Audience

Managed Service Providers

Major ATM Suppliers / Vendors

Cash Management Companies

Banks (Private, Commercial, State)

Bank Indonesia

Otoritas Jasa Keuangan

Government Institutions

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

Forecast Period – 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR Corporation

SSI (Swadharma Sarana Informatika)

Bringin Gigantara

Advantage

G4S

Kejar

Abacus

TAG

Nawakara

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/banking/indonesia-atm-managed-service-market-outlook/228785-93.html

Other Related Reports:

India ATM Cash Management Market Forecast to 2023 - ATM Replenishment, Cash in Transit, Cash Pickup and Delivery and Vaulting Services, Bullion Management, and Cash Processing

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of India ATM Cash Management Services market introduction and genesis, market size by revenue and working model. The report provides competitive landscape of major players in India Cash Management Services market such as CMS Info System, SIS Prosegur, Brink's Arya, Writer Safeguard, Securevalue, Logicash and Radiant Cash. The report also covers future projections. The report is useful for ATM Managed service providers, Cash management companies, ATM Manufacturers, White Label ATM Management companies, Banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ATM Switch companies, Cash Reconciliation companies, Digital payments merchants and other stake holders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

India ATM Market Outlook to 2023 - By ATM Supply, Managed Services (ATM Repair, Maintenance and Other Services, Transaction Processing, Cash Reconciliation Statement, Content and Electronic Journal Management) & Cash Management (ATM Replenishment, CIT, CPD)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of India ATM Managed Services market introduction and genesis, market size by revenue, market ecosystem, value chain analysis. The report covers snapshot on India ATM Cash Management Services market, decision making process for India ATM Management Services Market and tender process applicable. The report provides a competitive landscape of major ATM Managed Services players including Hitachi Payments, AGS Transact, Diebold Systems, Euronet, EPS, Tata Communications Payment Solution, FIS, FSS, Mphasis Payment Managed Services, NCR, and CMS. Companies which are covered in ATM Cash Management practice include CMS InfoSystem, SIS Prosegur, Brink's Arya, Writer Safeguard, Securevalue, Logicash and Radiant Cash. In ATM Supply, major companies which are covered include NCR Corporation, AGS Transact, Diebold Systems and Vortex Engineering. The report also covers SWOT analysis, future projections along with analyst recommendation.

Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Service Market Outlook to 2023 - By ATMs (On-Site ATM, Off-Site ATM, Mobile ATMs), by Service (Cash Management Services, ATM Repair & Maintenance, ATM Site Maintenance), By ATM Machine (Cash Dispensers, Cash Recyclers) and By Cash Management Services (Cash Replenishment Service, Cash-in-Transit, Others - Cash Processing, Cash Vaulting, Cash Reconciliation & Cash Forecasting)

The report covers market revenue generated by managed service providers in Saudi Arabia along with market segmentation by service offerings (from cash management services, ATM repair and maintenance and ATM site maintenance services), by type of ATMs (On-site, off-site, Mobile ATMs), by ATM Machine (Cash Dispensers, Cash Recyclers), and by service offerings of Cash Management Companies (Cash Replenishment Service, Cash-in-Transit & Other cash management services including cash processing, cash vaulting, cash reconciliation & cash forecasting) for the period 2013-2023. The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on Abana, Hamrani, AMNCO, Abu-Sarhad, NCR, Hyosung, Sanid, G4S Almajal and Hemaia Group. The interpretation explores ATM Supply Market and ATM Cash Management Services Market, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the readers. This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

SOURCE Ken Research