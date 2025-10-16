Indolent Lymphoma Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Evolving Therapeutic Landscape | DelveInsight

The indolent lymphoma market is witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphomas and rising awareness about early diagnosis. Additionally, the launch of therapies such as AZD0486 (AstraZeneca), EO2463 (Enterome), Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals), ZE50-0134 (Eilean Therapeutics), NVG-111 (NovalGen), and others will further fuel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Indolent Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, indolent lymphoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Indolent Lymphoma Market Summary

The market size for indolent lymphoma in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest indolent lymphoma treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Indolent lymphoma accounts for 41% of all NHL cases in North America and Northern Europe.

of all NHL cases in North America and Northern Europe. Leading indolent lymphoma companies developing emerging therapies, such as AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Enterome, NovalGen, Eilean Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for indolent lymphoma that can be available in the indolent lymphoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for indolent lymphoma that can be available in the indolent lymphoma market in the coming years. The promising indolent lymphoma therapies in clinical trials include AZD0486, BGB-16673, Sonrotoclax + Zanubrutinib, Abexinostat, EO2463, NVG-111, ZE50-0134, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Indolent Lymphoma Market

Advancements in Targeted and Immunotherapy Treatments

The development of novel therapies, including oral and injectable medications, has improved the management of indolent lymphoma. These treatments offer greater efficacy, reduced side effects, and more precise mechanisms, leading to enhanced patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Technological Innovations in Molecular Profiling

Advancements in molecular profiling techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, have enabled the identification of genetic alterations contributing to disease development and progression. These technologies guide targeted treatment approaches, improving therapeutic outcomes.

Rising Indolent Lymphoma Clinical Trial Activity

Several potential therapies are being investigated for the management of indolent lymphoma. The anticipated launch of the promising candidate like AZD0486, EO2463, Abexinostat, CTX112, Docirbrutinib, NVG-111, and others during the forecast period (2025–2034) is expected to bring about a significant shift in the market dynamics of indolent lymphoma.

Indolent Lymphoma Market Analysis

The management of indolent lymphoma, a slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has advanced considerably, providing a variety of treatment options tailored to disease stage, symptom burden, and patient health. For early-stage or asymptomatic patients, a "watch and wait" strategy is often recommended, as immediate therapy may not improve outcomes. When treatment becomes necessary, monoclonal antibodies are the standard first-line option, either alone or combined with chemotherapy regimens such as bendamustine, CHOP, or CVP.

For relapsed or refractory cases, targeted therapies play a central role, including BTK inhibitors (e.g., ibrutinib, zanubrutinib), PI3K inhibitors (e.g., copanlisib, duvelisib, umbralisib), and EZH2 inhibitors like tazemetostat, particularly in EZH2-mutated follicular lymphoma. In more advanced disease, CAR T-cell therapies (e.g., axi-cel, liso-cel) and bispecific antibodies such as epcoritamab and mosunetuzumab have demonstrated high response rates in both clinical trials and real-world settings. Other approaches, including radioimmunotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation, may be appropriate for selected patients. Active research into immunotherapies and precision medicine continues to broaden treatment possibilities, aiming to achieve deeper, longer-lasting remissions with reduced toxicity.

Indolent Lymphoma Competitive Landscape

Several potential therapies are being investigated for the management of indolent lymphoma. The anticipated launch of the promising candidate like AZD0486 (AstraZeneca), EO2463 (Enterome), Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals), ZE50-0134 (Eilean Therapeutics), NVG-111 (NovalGen), and others during the forecast period (2025–2034) is expected to bring about a significant shift in the market dynamics of indolent lymphoma.

AstraZeneca's AZD0486 (previously TNB-486) is a next-generation, fully human IgG4 CD19xCD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) that features a unique low-affinity anti-CD3 component. This design aims to minimize cytokine release while maintaining strong T-cell–mediated killing of malignant B cells. Its silenced Fc region prevents nonspecific interactions and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, and provides a prolonged half-life that supports intermittent dosing.

Enterome's EO2463 is a novel, off-the-shelf OncoMimics active immunotherapy composed of four synthetic peptides. These microbial-derived, non-self peptides mimic CD8 HLA-A2 epitopes that resemble B cell–specific markers CD20, CD22, CD37, and CD268 (BAFF receptor). The therapy also incorporates a CD4+ helper peptide, universal cancer peptide 2 (UCP2), to enhance immune activation.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the indolent lymphoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the indolent lymphoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Indolent Lymphoma Market

In August 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb announced FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel) as a potential treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

announced FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel) as a potential treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. In June 2025, Enterome presented positive interim results for its OncoMimic immunotherapy EO2463 from Cohorts 1 and 4 of the ongoing open label Phase I/II SIDNEY trial in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL), at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) in Lugano.

presented positive interim results for its OncoMimic immunotherapy EO2463 from Cohorts 1 and 4 of the ongoing open label Phase I/II SIDNEY trial in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL), at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) in Lugano. In February 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that it has resubmitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for odronextamab in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma to the FDA. The company anticipates a decision from the FDA by the second half of 2025.

announced that it has resubmitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for odronextamab in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma to the FDA. The company anticipates a decision from the FDA by the second half of 2025. In February 2025, Eli Lilly announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have been previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.

What is Indolent Lymphoma?

Indolent lymphoma is a slow-developing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that mainly involves B cells and can take several years to advance. Key subtypes include follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)/chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Many individuals may experience no symptoms for extended periods, but common signs can include painless swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, night sweats, unintentional weight loss, and frequent infections. The precise cause is not fully understood, though potential risk factors include genetic mutations, immune system irregularities, chronic infections, or exposure to certain chemicals or radiation. Because it progresses slowly, indolent lymphoma is often carefully monitored, with treatment initiated only if symptoms escalate or the disease shows increased activity.

Indolent Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The indolent lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current indolent lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The indolent lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incidence Cases of Indolent Lymphoma

Type-specific Cases of Indolent Lymphoma

Stage-specific Cases of Indolent Lymphoma

Total Treated Cases of Indolent Lymphoma

Indolent Lymphoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Indolent Lymphoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Indolent Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incidence Cases of Indolent Lymphoma, Type-specific Cases of Indolent Lymphoma, Stage-specific Cases of Indolent Lymphoma, and Total Treated Cases of Indolent Lymphoma Key Indolent Lymphoma Companies AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Enterome, NovalGen, Eilean Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Janssen Biotech, Pharmacyclics (an AbbVie company), Genmab, and others Key Indolent Lymphoma Therapies AZD0486, BGB-16673, Sonrotoclax + Zanubrutinib, Abexinostat, EO2463, NVG-111, ZE50-0134, JAYPIRCA, CALQUENCE, IMBRUVICA, EPKINLY, and others

Scope of the Indolent Lymphoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Indolent Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Indolent Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Indolent Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Indolent Lymphoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Indolent Lymphoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Indolent Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Indolent Lymphoma Market Key Insights 2 Indolent Lymphoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Indolent Lymphoma 6 Indolent Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Indolent Lymphoma by Therapies in 2024 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution of Indolent Lymphoma by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Indolent Lymphoma Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Indolent Lymphoma Types 7.4 Indolent Lymphoma Classification 7.5 Indolent Lymphoma Causes 7.6 Indolent Lymphoma Stages 7.7 Indolent Lymphoma Diagnosis 8 Indolent Lymphoma Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Indolent Lymphoma 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Indolent Lymphoma in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incidence Cases of Indolent Lymphoma in the United States 9.4.2 Types-specific Cases of Indolent Lymphoma in the United States 9.4.3 Stage-specific Cases of Indolent Lymphoma in the United States 9.4.4 Total Treated Cases of Indolent Lymphoma in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Indolent Lymphoma 11 Marketed Indolent Lymphoma Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib): Eli Lilly 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 11.2.3 Other Development Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp): AbbVie/Genmab List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Indolent Lymphoma Therapies 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 AZD0486: AstraZeneca 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report… 13 Indolent Lymphoma Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Indolent Lymphoma Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Indolent Lymphoma Market Forecast Assumption 13.5 Total Market Size of Indolent Lymphoma in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of Indolent Lymphoma by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Indolent Lymphoma Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Indolent Lymphoma in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of Indolent Lymphoma by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Indolent Lymphoma Market Size 13.9 Japan Indolent Lymphoma Market Size 14 Unmet Needs of Indolent Lymphoma 15 SWOT Analysis of Indolent Lymphoma 16 KOL Views of Indolent Lymphoma 17 Indolent Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Indolent Lymphoma Market Report Methodology

