Indivumed Launches the nRavel™ AI Platform for Cancer Research and Drug Development

First Pharma Companies Sign Collaboration Agreements, Announce Utilization of Novel Platform

HAMBURG, Germany, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced the launch of nRavelTM, a unique AI discovery platform for oncology and precision medicine. The platform combines IndivuType's deep multi-omics data with elaborate disease models, high-powered automated Machine Learning tools, and a comprehensive suite of advanced analytics tools. Together this creates an unparalleled engine for generating new discoveries and insights into cancer biology.

"The foundation of IndivuType has been the creation of the world's most comprehensive multi-omics cancer database," said Roald Forsberg, PhD, Indivumed Chief Business Officer and Head of the IndivuType Business Unit. "With our nRavelTM AI platform we are now ready to fully unleash the power of our data to discover completely new ways of understanding the biology of cancer and to drive new inventions in the treatment of these devastating diseases. At Indivumed, this is really what our mission is about."

Indivumed is using nRavelTM for target discovery and drug development programs through both its subsidiaries, Ix Therapeutics and KHR Biotec, and in pharma partnerships, with several large pharma companies already signing collaboration agreements. Most recently, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany signed a master collaboration agreement with Indivumed to utilize nRavel's capabilities for the company's drug development activities.

"The nRavelTM platform puts Indivumed ahead of all other AI-driven drug development platforms. The combination of proprietary AI-integrated analytical tools with unique multi-omics data sets from thousands of patients delivers an unprecedented understanding of cancer biology in individual patients and provides truly novel targets for highly efficient and rapid drug development, " said Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO and Founder of Indivumed. "We look forward to partnering with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, who recognized our nRavelTM platform as an exciting new solution for drug development."

The nRavelTM platform currently includes six toolboxes (immuno-oncology, pathways and signaling, biomarkers, genomics, signatures, clinical analytics), each containing specific applications designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cancer research and drug development projects. Indivumed plans to continue adding applications to each toolbox in the coming months.

About Indivumed

Driven by our mission to unveil the complex mechanisms of cancer and advance precision oncology, Indivumed combines the world's most comprehensive multi-omics data with extensive medical experience, bioinformatics expertise and AI-integrated advanced analytics. Our global clinical network enables us to collect and analyze thousands of patient samples using a standardized approach to ensure biospecimen quality across three business units – IndivuServ, IndivuTest, and IndivuType. The unparalleled depth and quality of our data – coupled with our robust product and service offerings – gives us the ability to obtain novel insights and accelerate cancer research. For more information, visit www.indivumed.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104

prenegar@livewiredc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002609/Indivumed_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.indivumed.com



SOURCE Indivumed