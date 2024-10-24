Indivior Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Indivior PLC

24 Oct, 2024, 06:00 GMT

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am ET) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ppm4ske8
Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4d5b45a6f3e4291ba42150c1620fc64
(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration) 

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD), overdose and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

