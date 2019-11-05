Indique Hair Expands Into Ghana

Ericka Dotson will attend the grand opening celebration on November 9th with Indique Ghana's Chairperson, Funmi Lamptey at Shop No. 5, TDC Office Block A, Tema Community 1 Site 3, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

"One of our goals with Indique Ghana is to help make women feel confident and beautiful with Indique's premium hairpieces. Hair like Indique is long overdue in Ghana and will be available on our shelves for the BOSS ladies and I am excited that it's finally here!" says Funmi Lamptey.

Indique Hair will be retailed at the following locations in Ghana:

28 Samora Machel Rd , Asylum Down, Accra , Tel: +233 0302947453

, Asylum Down, , Tel: +233 0302947453 Shop No. 5, TDC Office Block A, Tema Community 1 Site 3, Tel: +233 0302947472

2nd Floor, Centralgate Mall, Community 25, Tema, Tel: +233 0302908274

Visit Indique Ghana online at https://indiquehair.com.gh/

About Indique Hair

With a winning combination of hair experts and stylists and more than 30 years of industry experience, Indique Hair International provides 100 percent virgin human hair that is natural and of the highest quality. With an impressive client base that consists of Chaka Khan, Lady Gaga, Kelly Rowland, Lala Vasquez, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, Brandy, Zendaya and more, Indique Hair's unique Indian virgin and natural human hair extensions are lustrous and tangle-free.

Indique Hair is the only company that produces hair extensions at the source, with headquarters in India. Indique Hair has 16 freestanding boutiques in metro New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston, Silver Spring, and more. www.indiquehair.com

