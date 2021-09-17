Indie Rock Royalty Razorlight to Headline Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular

"After a sadly inevitable one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are back with a bang with one of the biggest names in indie music from the last 20 years as our headline act," say the organisers of the event. "As ever, our emphasis is on delivering an unforgettable evening out for everyone with fantastic live music, incredible fireworks and a great selection of local food and drink whilst at the same time raising money for local charities."

As well as the music, visitors can enjoy fun fair rides, live entertainment, a great selection of local food and drink plus, of course, a huge bonfire and Suffolk's most spectacular fireworks display by Full Effect Fireworks.

The gates open at 4.30 pm and the fireworks won't commence before 7.30 pm. Vehicle tickets are priced at £35 in advance or £40 on the gate. Pedestrian tickets are priced at £15 per adult and £5 per child (ages 4-14). Tickets can be purchased via our website: http://www.suffolk-fireworks.co.uk/tickets/ or from Halesworth Golf Club, Halesworth Wine Shop, Laxfield Co-op and the Huntingfield Arms.

For general enquiries, please email: fireworks@heveninghamhall.co.uk

www.suffolk-fireworks.co.uk

Notes:

The event is accessed via the B1117 (please do not enter Heveningham Hall itself) and the postcode for satellite navigation is IP19 9AT

All proceeds go to the Heveningham Hall Country Fair Trust (registered charity number 1095403) which has raised more than £600,000 for the local community including village and school projects, church repairs and individual cases of need.

Please note that dogs and sparklers are not permitted.

Heveningham Hall is a Grade I listed Georgian mansion built between 1778-80 and incorporating an earlier Queen Anne house.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628018/Johnny_Borrell_Razorlight.jpg

SOURCE Heveningham Hall