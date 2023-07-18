Zanzibar Campus will offer two full-time academic programs initially

They include a 4-year BS (Data Science and AI) & 2-year Master of Technology in (Data Science & AI) with student intake of 70

Applications are invited for the 2023-24 academic year; classes to start from October 2023

Last date to apply is 5th August 2023

ZANZIBAR CITY, Tanzania, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the top-ranked Educational Institute in India, has launched an international campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania. A MoU was recently signed between India and Tanzania on this.

The Zanzibar Campus ( https://www.iitm.ac.in/zanzibar/ ) is the first international campus of IIT Madras and is being planned as a unique and game-changing educational partnership between India and Zanzibar-Tanzania.

India’s No.1 Ranked Institute, IIT Madras establishes an international campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania

Speaking about the international campus, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "It is indeed a major milestone in this history of IIT Madras that we are establishing a Campus at Zanzibar. Through this, we look forward to active participation in the future higher education initiatives at Zanzibar."

Classes for the first Academic Year (2023-24) are scheduled to commence in October 2023, offering two full-time academic programs – A four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The total student intake will be 70. Applications for 2023 batch are currently open.

The student entrance process will include a screening test developed by IITM faculty experts and an interview, as per the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international students. The last date to apply online through the website www.iitm.ac.in/zanzibar is 5th August 2023.

Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, a faculty member in Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras has been appointed as the Dean of School of Engineering and Science & Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras. Prof. Ligy Philip, a faculty member in Civil Engineering at IIT Madras has been appointed as the Professor-in-charge (Infrastructure) of IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus.

The first school is the School of Engineering and Science, which will host both the planned degrees for 2023-'24 academic year. A detailed evolution plan for academic programmes is under development, with inputs from expert members in India and Zanzibar/Tanzania. The campus will have the ability to accommodate students in dorms and provide dining facilities. Scholarships to defray tuition costs for deserving students are being worked out with various stakeholders.

ABOUT IIT MADRAS

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.' Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ' Overall' Category for the fifth consecutive year in India Ranking 2023 released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the ' Engineering Institutions' category in the same Rankings for eight consecutive years – from 2016 to 2023.

Follow IIT Madras on FACEBOOK / TWITTER / LINKEDIN / INSTAGRAM / YOUTUBE



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156147/IIT_Madras_Zanzibar.jpg

SOURCE IIT Madras