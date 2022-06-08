India's leading multinational conglomerate saves 85% of cost & time in migrating 11+SAP HANA systems to GCP with Symphony, a Cloud Solution Platform

ALMERE, The Netherlands, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The organization embarked on migrating its SAP Business Suite systems on HANA to Google Cloud Platform in early 2021. However, owing to the substantial number of systems and infrastructure to support the varied businesses, SUSE-based high availability (HA) systems had to be built for each business unit within a brief span to prevent outages & disruption to the business processes."

Symphony for SAP by Basis Cloud Solutions stepped in for automating and orchestrating the challenging migration of the company's landscape. The entire system build including the HA cluster setup for 11+ Production landscapes that included150+ VMs systems had successfully migrated to GCP in a record time of 3 weeks per landscape, resulting in an 85% reduction in FTE.

"While implementing SAP-BASIS operations and migration projects, we came across the challenges faced in the SAP BASIS world, which led us to develop Symphony, to meet the needs of the businesses, and to supply end-to-end automation for the complete stack when the SAP systems get hosted on a public cloud platform. The solution not only boosts productivity but also reduces errors in implementation, increases agility and flexibility, and optimizes cost over the full stack,"

Prakash Palani

(CTO & Founder–BCS)

The solution has assisted organizations with a unique O.A.T Approach, "orchestrate, automate and transform," creating their own ZERO DOLLAR MIGRATION with a click of a button using SAP adapters developed only for Azure, AWS, and GCP. Symphony also orchestrates various planned actions in and around SAP Basis and Cloud Operations across complex layers of the Cloud Platform, Operating System, and Database, making it a 'friend in need' for a BASIS consultant, by offloading all the routine activities off consultants' shoulder, giving them an edge over the process, by customizing and owning their cloud operations.

The migrations implemented with this solution are evidently 240 times faster and more efficient than the traditional process. This platform has over 250+ features that offer 85%-time savings and 87% cost savings on average SAP-BASIS operations. With the help of Symphony's automated migration pipeline, BCS has by far migrated 500+ systems to Public Cloud such as AWS, Azure & GCP for their global customers.

For more information about Symphony for SAP, visit www.basiscloudsolutions.com

About BCS:

Founded in 2014 by a team of SAP Consultants, Basis Cloud Solutions, an ISO certified, is a silver partner with SAP (formerly known as Basis Expert Consulting Services), a global CloudTech began its operation with a vision to equip intelligible and pre-eminent BASIS support, tailor-made to the ultimate needs of each business. BCS provides solutions and services across the spectrum, including SAP technology Consulting, Cloud Transformation, Governance and Risk Compliance, and ABAP development and support.

