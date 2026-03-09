India Luxury Car Market to Reach USD 9.19 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Premiumization and Strong Demand for Luxury SUVs, Says MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent market research report published by MarkNtel Advisors , the India Luxury Car Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.71% during 2026–2032. The growth is primarily supported by rising disposable incomes among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), increasing consumer preference for premium mobility, and the expanding presence of global luxury automobile brands across major metropolitan cities.

Within India, Delhi NCR dominates the luxury vehicle landscape, accounting for nearly 29.42% of the market share in 2026, supported by the region's concentration of affluent consumers, corporate executives, and well-developed luxury dealership networks.

India Luxury Car Market Key Takeaways

The market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.99 billion in 2026 to USD 9.19 billion by 2032, reflecting rising demand for premium vehicles, expanding luxury brand portfolios, and increasing aspirational consumption among urban consumers.

By Car Type, Luxury SUVs accounted for nearly 52.42% of the market share in 2026, reflecting consumer preference for larger vehicles offering superior road presence, comfort, and versatility suitable for Indian road conditions.

By Propulsion Type, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles captured around 86% of the market share in 2026, as traditional luxury powertrains continue to dominate despite the gradual emergence of premium electric vehicles.

The presence of globally recognized luxury automobile manufacturers continues to strengthen India's premium mobility ecosystem and enhance competitive dynamics.

Key Growth Drivers Accelerating the Expansion of the India Luxury Car Market

Rising High-Net-Worth Individual (HNI) Population:

The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in India is significantly influencing the demand for luxury vehicles. Rapid economic growth, expansion of entrepreneurial ventures, and the rise of new-age wealth creators have contributed to a larger base of affluent consumers across major metropolitan cities. For many buyers, luxury cars are not only a mode of transportation but also a symbol of prestige, status, and personal success. As disposable incomes increase and lifestyle aspirations evolve, affluent consumers are increasingly willing to invest in premium automobiles that offer superior performance, exclusivity, and advanced technological features.

Expansion of Luxury Dealership and Experience Networks:

Global luxury automotive brands are steadily expanding their retail presence in India to tap into the growing premium vehicle demand. Automakers are strengthening dealership networks across Tier-1 cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, while gradually entering select Tier-2 cities with rising purchasing power. In addition to traditional showrooms, brands are introducing luxury experience centers, digital showrooms, and personalized customer engagement platforms. These initiatives enhance customer accessibility and provide immersive brand experiences that strengthen consumer confidence and brand loyalty.

Rising Consumer Preference for Luxury SUVs:

Luxury SUVs have emerged as the most preferred vehicle category within the premium automotive segment in India. Consumers increasingly favor SUVs due to their commanding road presence, elevated driving position, spacious interiors, and improved suitability for varied road conditions. These vehicles also offer enhanced comfort, advanced safety features, and greater practicality compared to traditional luxury sedans. As a result, luxury automakers continue to prioritize SUV launches and portfolio expansions to capture the growing demand within this segment.

Continuous Product Innovation and New Model Launches:

Automotive manufacturers are actively introducing technologically advanced luxury vehicles to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. New model launches frequently incorporate cutting-edge infotainment systems, driver assistance technologies, connected vehicle capabilities, and enhanced safety features. Additionally, several brands are integrating hybrid and electrified powertrain options to align with global sustainability trends while maintaining high-performance standards. This continuous innovation not only enhances product appeal but also strengthens competitive positioning within the rapidly expanding India luxury car market.

Key Market Barrier Affecting Industry Growth

High Import Duties on Premium Vehicles:

One of the primary constraints affecting the growth of the luxury car market in India is the high import duty imposed on premium vehicles brought into the country as Completely Built Units (CBUs). Luxury cars imported through the CBU route attract substantial customs duties, which significantly increase their overall retail prices. As a result, the cost of luxury vehicles in India often becomes considerably higher compared to global markets. This price escalation limits affordability even among potential premium buyers and can restrict market expansion. Although some luxury automakers have begun local assembly operations to mitigate costs, many high-end models continue to rely on imports, which keeps pricing elevated and slows broader market penetration.

Market Analysis by Car Type, Propulsion & Region

By Car Type, Luxury SUVs dominated the India Luxury Car Market with approximately 52.42% share in 2026, reflecting a clear shift in consumer preference toward larger and more versatile vehicles. Buyers in the premium segment increasingly favor SUVs due to their commanding road presence, higher ground clearance, and spacious interiors that offer superior comfort for both city driving and long-distance travel. Additionally, SUVs are better suited to India's diverse road conditions, which further enhances their appeal among luxury car buyers. Leading global automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover continue to expand their luxury SUV portfolios in India, introducing new models equipped with advanced safety systems, cutting-edge infotainment features, and enhanced performance capabilities. For instance:

2025: Mercedes-Benz unveiled the next-generation GLB luxury SUV, which is expected to be launched in India in the coming years. The updated model features a more spacious design, advanced digital cockpit technologies, and both electric and internal combustion powertrain options globally. These continuous product launches and technological upgrades are further strengthening the dominance of luxury SUVs in the Indian premium automotive segment.

By Propulsion Type, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles accounted for nearly 86% of the India Luxury Car Market in 2026, highlighting the continued dominance of traditional powertrain technologies within the premium vehicle segment. Luxury car buyers in India often prioritize high performance, engine refinement, and long-distance driving capability, which ICE-powered vehicles continue to deliver effectively. Additionally, the country's well-established fuel infrastructure and widespread availability of petrol and diesel stations support the sustained demand for ICE vehicles. Although premium electric vehicles are gradually entering the Indian market, adoption remains relatively limited due to higher upfront costs and the still-developing fast-charging infrastructure. As a result, ICE vehicles remain the preferred choice for many luxury car buyers, while hybrid and electric options are expected to gain traction gradually in the coming years.

Regionally, Delhi NCR holds the largest share of around 29.42% in the India Luxury Car Market in 2026, making it the leading hub for premium automobile sales in the country. The region benefits from a high concentration of affluent consumers, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and expatriates who possess strong purchasing power and a preference for premium lifestyle products. Delhi NCR also has a well-developed luxury automotive ecosystem that includes premium showrooms, exclusive dealership networks, and specialized service centers operated by leading global automakers. For instance:

2025: MG Motor India inaugurated its first MG Select premium dealership in Delhi, marking the launch of its luxury retail channel designed to offer a premium customer experience and showcase the brand's high-end electric and advanced mobility offerings. The new dealership reflects the growing importance of Delhi NCR as a key hub for premium and luxury automotive sales in India, supported by the region's affluent consumer base and expanding luxury retail infrastructure. These factors collectively position Delhi NCR as a key growth center for luxury automobile manufacturers operating in India.

Strategic Developments Strengthening Luxury Mobility Expansion in India

The India luxury car market has experienced notable strategic developments in recent years, reflecting rising investments, product innovation, and growing interest from global automakers seeking to expand their presence in the country's premium automotive segment. These developments highlight the increasing confidence of manufacturers in India as an important market for luxury mobility and advanced automotive technologies.

In 2025, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India received approval to invest approximately USD 1.1–1.2 billion under its India 3.0 strategy, with a strong focus on developing premium SUVs and electric vehicles. The investment is expected to support the introduction of CMP-21 platform-based utility vehicles, enabling the company to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and expand its premium vehicle offerings in the Indian market.

During the same year, Tata Motors announced plans to invest around USD 3.86–4.10 billion by FY2030 to expand its passenger vehicle portfolio through new model launches and a stronger push toward electric mobility. The investment will also support advancements in automotive technology and the expansion of the company's sales network, as Tata Motors aims to achieve approximately 16% market share by FY2027.

Also in 2025, Hyundai Motor Company confirmed its plans to introduce its Genesis luxury vehicle brand in India by 2027, signaling the growing attractiveness of India's premium automotive market and the potential entry of new luxury models in the coming years. Around the same period, Mercedes-Benz also announced plans to introduce the next-generation GLB seven-seat luxury SUV in India, further strengthening its premium SUV portfolio and responding to increasing demand for spacious and technologically advanced luxury vehicles.

Moving into 2026, Mercedes-Benz expanded its luxury lineup with the launch of the V-Class featuring an extra-long wheelbase, equipped with dual petrol and diesel powertrains, AIRMATIC air suspension, and several segment-first luxury features. Collectively, these strategic investments, brand expansions, and product launches illustrate the accelerating momentum of the India luxury car market, reinforcing its position as one of the most promising premium automotive markets globally.

Prominent Luxury Car Companies in India

Key players shaping innovation and competitive dynamics include:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG,

AUDI AG,

Toyota Lexus,

AB Volvo,

BMW AG,

General Motors,

Volkswagen Group,

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC

Others

India Luxury Car Market Scope

By Car Type: Luxury Sedans, Luxury SUVs, Luxury Coupes & Convertibles, Ultra-Luxury & Performance Cars

Luxury Sedans, Luxury SUVs, Luxury Coupes & Convertibles, Ultra-Luxury & Performance Cars By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid, Electric

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid, Electric By Price Range: Mid-Range Luxury, High End Luxury, Ultra Luxury

Mid-Range Luxury, High End Luxury, Ultra Luxury By Sales Channel: Direct, Distributors, Online

Direct, Distributors, Online By Ownership Model : Direct Purchase, Leasing, Subscription-Based Ownership, Corporate / Fleet Luxury Vehicles

: Direct Purchase, Leasing, Subscription-Based Ownership, Corporate / Fleet Luxury Vehicles By Region: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Chennai, Surat, Rest of India

