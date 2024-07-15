India Insight Value Fund nominated Best Indian Equity Fund for the HFM APAC Performance Awards 2024

In 2021, these two leading hedge fund awards combined to form the HFM Asia Performance Awards.

By combining these two highly respected and influential awards, the HFM Asia Performance Awards has become the elite award and recognition within the industry.

Commenting on the nomination, Rakshit Sethi, Founder and CIO, Fair Value Capital, said: "Being recognized by one's peers in the industry is both a privilege and an honor. And this would not have been possible without the trust our partners have reposed in us over the years. We would, therefore, like to thank them for all their support and assure them that we remain as committed as ever to creating long term value for our partners."

HFM APAC Performance Awards 2024 nominations can be viewed here.

India Insight Value Fund was also nominated as the Best Indian Equity Fund for the HFM APAC Performance Awards 2021.

The Fund was nominated for this award in 2015 and 2018 as well by the Eurekahedge Asian Hedge Fund Awards, making this the 4th nomination in the last 9 years.

Earlier this year, India Insight Value Fund was awarded the Top 10 Fund Award 2023 in the 'Top Performing Hedge Fund' in Emerging Markets Asia- Past Three Years category by Barclay Hedge.

For this award, Funds in the category were ranked by Compounded Annual Return for 3 years ending June 2023.

India Insight Value Fund was also awarded the Top 10 Fund Award 2023 in 2 more categories by Barclay Hedge: Emerging Markets – Asia 2023 and Emerging Markets Equity – Asia 2023.

For these awards, Funds in the category were ranked by Net Return for the year 2023.

About India Insight Value Fund

India Insight Value Fund is a leading India dedicated, Long Biased Fund. The Fund seeks absolute, long term capital appreciation from undervalued opportunities in the Indian equity markets. It seeks opportunities which are available at a significant discount to their intrinsic value thereby offering both a healthy Margin of Safety and a high upside potential. It is not limited or restricted by constraints such as index weightings, cash levels or market exposure and uses moderate to no leveraging. The Fund is currently in its 13th year under management and is registered as a Category II Foreign Portfolio Investor ("FPI") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

About Fair Value Capital

Fair Value Capital ("FVC") is a leading India focused Investment Firm. With a track record spanning almost 2 decades, FVC has consistently delivered exceptional returns with substantial outperformance. The firm is focused on Value Investment opportunities in the Indian equity markets. This is implemented through a bottom-up, on-the-ground fundamental research driven, value-centric investment strategy. The team at Fair Value Capital draws a great deal from disciplines such as Behavioral Finance, Psychology and Multi-Disciplinary thinking in their investment process which add a considerable edge to the investment decision making.

For more information please visit: www.fairvaluecap.com

