India emerges as a confident voice of the Global South: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message at the inaugural edition of Global Economic Cooperation 2026

Singapore delegation marks presence at GEC 2026; Hon'ble EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar inaugurates the forum as CM Devendra Fadnavis underscores India's role as a trusted convenor of inclusive global economic partnerships

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon'ble Union Minister for External Affairs, today inaugurated the Global Economic Cooperation (GEC) 2026, a three-day, high-level, international forum convened by the Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC). The forum is being organised in cooperation with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and the Government of Maharashtra, with the support of Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chief Patron of FECC.

Shri Vijay Chauthaiwale, Executive Director, FECC, and In-Charge Foreign Affairs, BJP, reads PM's message.

Distinguished delegation from Singapore marked their presence at GEC 2026, underscoring the growing depth of India–Singapore economic engagement and a shared commitment to resilient and future-ready global partnerships. Convened at a pivotal moment for the global economy, the forum aims to shape practical frameworks for inclusive and future-ready economic cooperation amid shifting trade architectures and an increasingly multipolar world. Delegations from other major global economies, including France, United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US), Australia, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, were also in attendance.

During his introductory remarks, Shri Vijay Chauthaiwale, Executive Director, FECC, and In-Charge Foreign Affairs, BJP, read a message from Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Addressing the august gathering, the Prime Minister wrote, "As the world looks for steady leadership in uncertain times, India stands out as a beacon of hope, delivering practical, scalable solutions to shared global challenges, even as it sustains the rare balance of high growth and low inflation. The nation has also evolved into a confident and credible voice of the Global South, shaping global conversations and contributing to a more balanced and inclusive world order. One of the defining challenges of our era is taking welfare to the maximum number of people, leaving none behind and achieving this efficiently. India has transformed this ambition into reality through world-class Digital Public Infrastructure, ensuring that welfare benefits reach citizens with a single click, transparency and accountability."

In his inaugural address, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, said, "The world has entered an uncertain era, where long-standing assumptions are being questioned and key dimensions are transforming simultaneously, be they strategic, political, economic or technological. In such a landscape, the argument for de-risking and diversifying across the entire spectrum from sourcing to production, and to markets, becomes more compelling by the day. It is in this context that GEC 2026 assumes relevance, providing a platform to deliberate on resilient supply chains, trusted partnerships and balanced frameworks of global economic cooperation. India's response has been to further build national capabilities, address growth challenges comprehensively, and engage international partners more intensively from a position of strength. As we move towards our goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, we seek not only to contribute to global growth, but also to global stability, predictability and trust."

Commenting on the significance of the forum, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chief Patron of FECC, said, "We meet at a time when the global order is recalibrating. Global trade growth is undergoing a major upheaval. Supply chains are reorganising. Strategic sectors, semiconductors, energy, food, rare earth, AI are now embedded in national security doctrines. Capital flows are increasingly guided by geopolitical alignment, not just returns. In this era of economic statecraft India's rise is not accidental - it is structural and GEC 2026 is a platform to architect the next framework of cooperation. From Mumbai, a city built on maritime trade, entrepreneurial spirit and global engagement, let us shape an economic order that is resilient, inclusive and strategically stable."

The forum is led by Shri Vijay Chauthaiwale, and Ms. Priyam Gandhi-Mody, Director, FECC. It is guided by an Advisory Council comprising leading industry figures of India, including:

Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited

Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Mr. Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Network18 Group

In his capacity as an advisor, Mr. Baba Kalyani, said, "Through the FECC we are on a mission to advance global economic cooperation by promoting free trade, investment flows and resilient economic partnerships, enabling an inclusive and sustainable global order. As you heard in the Prime Minister's message, India is the fastest growing large economy with a large pool of young workforce - our biggest strength today. We in India believe in the philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, which emphasises shared prosperity and openness. If harnessed effectively through GEC 2026, India can also partner with other countries and collaborate with world societies to bring much needed stability, peace, economic and inclusive growth across the world."

Over the next three days, leaders from governments, multilateral institutions and global corporations will deliberate on financial resilience, long-term infrastructure capital, trade corridors, competitiveness, and supply chain diversification. Sessions will also examine artificial intelligence, technology transitions, sustainability, ESG priorities, and women's leadership in driving inclusive growth.

The GEC 2026 aims to reinforce India's expanding influence in shaping the direction of global economic dialogue at a time when economic power is increasingly diffused across a multipolar world. India will leverage this forum to advance its position as a trusted economic partner, investment destination, and bridge between developed and emerging economies.

