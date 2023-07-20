India Data Center Market Worth $9.96 Billion by 2028, Get Insights on 90+ Existing Data Centers and 75+ Upcoming Facilities Across India - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the India data center market will grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.

The India data center market is witnessing boom due to high investments from several global and local data center operators. The market is considered among the emerging markets which is likely to be a developed and established data center markets in the next two to three years. The government is taking several initiatives to being the country in the top-front in APAC. The Indian data center market is witnessing tremendous growth over last two to three years, which was driven by the COVID-19 implications followed by increase in data processing through smartphones, e-commerce, social media networking sites, digital payment, online education, digital entertainment, and other online digital businesses/services.

Data center investments in India have been aggressive over the last 2-3 years due to high investments from several operators and entry of new operators in the market. The hyperscale operators such as AWS and Microsoft are developing their own data centers across the country.

India Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 9.96 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 3.59 million Sq. Ft (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 575 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 10.69 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 2.10 Billion (2028) Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Investment Opportunities in India Data Center Market

India is among the most dynamic data center markets in the APAC region that is witnessing immense growth and development. India contributes to over 7.7% of overall data center investment in APAC in 2022, which is likely to increase to 10% during the forecast period.

is among the most dynamic data center markets in the APAC region that is witnessing immense growth and development. contributes to over 7.7% of overall data center investment in APAC in 2022, which is likely to increase to 10% during the forecast period. As of January 2023 , the country's population was over 1.42 billion. The internet penetration rate is around 49%, with around 33% of active social media users. The deployment of 5G technology across the country has led to increase internet and social media penetration and customer base.

, the country's population was over 1.42 billion. The internet penetration rate is around 49%, with around 33% of active social media users. The deployment of 5G technology across the country has led to increase internet and social media penetration and customer base. The deployment of 5G technology in India increased the subscriber base of broadband, OTT, and massive IoT to a considerable extent, leading to the growth of internet protocol (IP) traffic.

increased the subscriber base of broadband, OTT, and massive IoT to a considerable extent, leading to the growth of internet protocol (IP) traffic. India is also witnessing growth in connectivity with submarine cables connecting major locations across the world. There are around seven submarine cables that are under development and is expected to be operational during the forecast period.

is also witnessing growth in connectivity with submarine cables connecting major locations across the world. There are around seven submarine cables that are under development and is expected to be operational during the forecast period. In recent years, the state government of India invested in the construction and expansion of State Data Centers (SDCs). Data center development in India is also carried out by central government agencies, such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI).

invested in the construction and expansion of State Data Centers (SDCs). Data center development in is also carried out by central government agencies, such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Payment Corporation of (NCPI). In December 2021 , the government of India approved an incentive plan of around $10 billion to attract semiconductor chip and display manufacturers in India . The government will offer around 50% of the fiscal support on the construction and project cost of the eligible semiconductors and display factories.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and India colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in India by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing India data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in India

Facilities Covered (Existing): 100+



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 100+



Coverage: 20+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in India

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Wholesale vs Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The India market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS ( INDIA )

) DEC Infra

DSCO Group

Emerge Engineering

Nikom InfraSolutions

Larsen & Toubro

Prasa

Listenlights

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

Tata Projects

VASTUNIDHI

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Bloom Energy

Blue Box by Swegon

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CtrlS

Cyfuture

Equinix

Nxtra by Airtel

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Reliance Jio

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

BAM Digital Realty

CapitaLand

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

Digital Edge

EverYondr

Lumina CloudInfra

MetaEdge Platforms

OVHcloud

Princeton Digital Group

VueNow Infotech

