India Data Center Market Worth $9.96 Billion by 2028, Get Insights on 90+ Existing Data Centers and 75+ Upcoming Facilities Across India - Arizton

20 Jul, 2023, 17:32 BST
CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the India data center market will grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3886
The India data center market is witnessing boom due to high investments from several global and local data center operators. The market is considered among the emerging markets which is likely to be a developed and established data center markets in the next two to three years. The government is taking several initiatives to being the country in the top-front in APAC. The Indian data center market is witnessing tremendous growth over last two to three years, which was driven by the COVID-19 implications followed by increase in data processing through smartphones, e-commerce, social media networking sites, digital payment, online education, digital entertainment, and other online digital businesses/services.
Data center investments in India have been aggressive over the last 2-3 years due to high investments from several operators and entry of new operators in the market. The hyperscale operators such as AWS and Microsoft are developing their own data centers across the country.
India Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size
|
USD 9.96 Billion (2028)
|
Market Size (Area)
|
3.59 million Sq. Ft (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
575 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
10.69 %
|
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
|
USD 2.10 Billion (2028)
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
Customize Your Report Now:
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3886
Investment Opportunities in India Data Center Market
- India is among the most dynamic data center markets in the APAC region that is witnessing immense growth and development. India contributes to over 7.7% of overall data center investment in APAC in 2022, which is likely to increase to 10% during the forecast period.
- As of January 2023, the country's population was over 1.42 billion. The internet penetration rate is around 49%, with around 33% of active social media users. The deployment of 5G technology across the country has led to increase internet and social media penetration and customer base.
- The deployment of 5G technology in India increased the subscriber base of broadband, OTT, and massive IoT to a considerable extent, leading to the growth of internet protocol (IP) traffic.
- India is also witnessing growth in connectivity with submarine cables connecting major locations across the world. There are around seven submarine cables that are under development and is expected to be operational during the forecast period.
- In recent years, the state government of India invested in the construction and expansion of State Data Centers (SDCs). Data center development in India is also carried out by central government agencies, such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI).
- In December 2021, the government of India approved an incentive plan of around $10 billion to attract semiconductor chip and display manufacturers in India. The government will offer around 50% of the fiscal support on the construction and project cost of the eligible semiconductors and display factories.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-data-center-market
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and India colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in India by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing India data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in India
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 100+
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 100+
- Coverage: 20+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in India
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Wholesale vs Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The India market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Vendor Landscape
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA)
- DEC Infra
- DSCO Group
- Emerge Engineering
- Nikom InfraSolutions
- Larsen & Toubro
- Prasa
- Listenlights
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- Turner & Townsend
- Tata Projects
- VASTUNIDHI
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Bloom Energy
- Blue Box by Swegon
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
- Legrand
- NetRack Enclosures
- Panduit
- Riello Elettronica
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CtrlS
- Cyfuture
- Equinix
- Nxtra by Airtel
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Reliance Jio
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Sify Technologies
- Web Werks
- Yotta Infrastructure
New Entrants
- AdaniConneX
- BAM Digital Realty
- CapitaLand
- Chindata Group
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Digital Edge
- EverYondr
- Lumina CloudInfra
- MetaEdge Platforms
- OVHcloud
- Princeton Digital Group
- VueNow Infotech
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How big is the India data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the India data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across India during 2023-2028?
- What factors are driving the India data center market?
- Which all states are included in the India data center market report?
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028
Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028
Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028
Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-data-center-market?details=tableOfContents
Why Arizton?
- 100% Customer Satisfaction
- 24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
- 200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
- 80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
- 100% more data and analysis
- 1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158326/India_Data_Center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article