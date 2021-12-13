India Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India data center market report.

The India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The implementation of 5G wireless connectivity solutions will play a vital role in attracting edge data center investments in the country. India is also stepping towards 5G deployment and the development of edge data centers over the next few years. Leading infrastructure providers such as Dell, IBM, Cisco, HPE, and Huawei is expected to offer hyperconverged infrastructure platforms that combine hardware, virtualization, and management tools.

is also stepping towards 5G deployment and the development of edge data centers over the next few years. Leading infrastructure providers such as Dell, IBM, Cisco, HPE, and Huawei is expected to offer hyperconverged infrastructure platforms that combine hardware, virtualization, and management tools. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has also approved incentives for the development of data centers. It is expected that all the other state governments will come up with their own data center development policies that make it easy for global enterprises to establish their presence through the construction of large data centers spanning over 50,000 square feet area with 10 MW of power capacity.

Major cloud service providers such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Alibaba, Oracle, and IBM are developing hyperscale data centers across India due to the rising demand for cloud computing. Over the last few years, the adoption of IaaS services has seen significant interest in the India data center market.

due to the rising demand for cloud computing. Over the last few years, the adoption of IaaS services has seen significant interest in the data center market. The data center market in India is among the fastest-growing markets in the APAC region. India witnessed continuous investment in cloud adoption and big data analytics from small and medium-sized industries. Indian telecommunication players Reliance Jio and Airtel have a strong presence in the market and offer colocation and cloud-based services.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure type, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 18 prominent support infrastructure providers, 7 prominent construction contractors, 10 prominent data center investors, and 6 new entrants

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-data-center-market

India Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape

Most of the government data center projects are allocated through a tender process. Vendors are garnering these tenders to earn revenues in millions of dollars each year. In addition, partnerships with large enterprises will add more revenue to these vendors during the forecast period. With the growing scarcity of water across major cities in India, there will be a high demand for vendors providing efficient air-cooled systems that consume less energy. New market entrants can sustain themselves through partnerships and offering efficient solutions at a reduced cost. For instance, Adani Group partnered with Digital Realty for the development, operations, and management of data centers. Equinix also entered the India data center market by acquiring GPX Global Systems' data centers in India in 2020. In the upcoming years, colocation vendors should target global service providers with a strong customer base in India and help them to set up a physical presence in the region.

India Data Center Market by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

India Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

India Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

India Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

India Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

India Data Center Market by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

India Data Center Market by Geography

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Other States

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G Deployment Enhances the Edge Data Center Investments

Growing Rack Power Density

Government to Grow Digital Economy & Data Center Investments

Cloud Adoption Increases Data Center Investments

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC Corporation India

Construction Service Providers

AECOM

DSCO Group

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Prasa

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

Vastunidhi

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Blue Box (Swegon)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Reillo Elettronica Group (Riello UPS)

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Airtel India (Nxtra Data)

CtrlS

NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic)

Pi Data Centers

RackBank

Reliance Jio Infocomm

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure (HIRANANDANI GROUP)

New Entrants

Adani Group (AdaniConneX)

Bridge Data Centres

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

Mantra Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

