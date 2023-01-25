India Data Center Construction Market to Attract Investment of USD 3.5 Billion by 2028, Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth, Competition Analysis - Arizton

25 Jan, 2023, 18:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the India data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2022-2028. Adopting advanced technological solutions that include IoT, big data, and AI increases the demand for cloud services across verticals. Some of India's largest cloud service providers will create opportunities for data center operators to develop more facilities during the forecast period. Cloud computing is an innovation that transforms the banking business. Around 80% of corporate banks in India expect to operate their trade finance and treasury workloads on cloud technology by 2024. 5G deployment to increase edge data center investments, procurement of renewable energy in data centers, growing rack power density, and availability of liquid cooling to support AI & ML workloads are driving the growth of the India data center construction market.
India Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 3.46 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.52 Billion
|
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
|
15 %
|
Market Size -Area (2028)
|
3.585 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
575 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
India
|
Countries Covered
|
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Other States
|
Page Number
|
281
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rise in Investments from Colocation Providers
· Government Aid in Growing the Digital Economy & Data Center Investments
· Cloud Adoption Increasing Data Center Investments
· Big Data & IoT Driving Data Center Investments
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3688
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Recent Investments
- In November 2022, AWS announced the launch of its new cloud region in Hyderabad.
- The increased data generation will fuel the demand for large storage facilities in India. India witnesses continuous investments in cloud adoption and Big data analytics from small and medium-sized industries.
- Indian companies, such as Adani Group and Hiranandani Group, and foreign investors, such as Microsoft, EdgeConnex, CapitaLand, Amazon, and the Mantra Group, invest in data centers in India. Existing companies, such as STT India, CtrlS, and Nxtra by Airtel, also increase their presence and capacities in the country.
- Yotta Infrastructure, NTT Global Data Centers, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India have expanded their presence in India with several hyperscale data center developments across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
- In recent years, state governments in India invested in constructing and expanding State Data Centers (SDCs). Data center development in India is also carried out by central government agencies, such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI).
- In 2022, the market garnered investments in over 20 projects, with Maharashtra dominating the market, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and other states in the country, which also accounted for many projects.
- Adani Group formed a joint venture called AdaniConneX with EdgeConneX, a global data center provider, to build multiple hyperscale data centers with a cumulative capacity of 1 GW in Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, and Hyderabad.
Geographical Analysis
India has been and will be the preferred market for data center providers. The rising demand for on-demand video, mobile gaming, and online content will be a stronger force for data center procurement in the country. States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing growth in artificial intelligence, IoT, virtual reality, online payment systems, and smart solutions. Such factors are anticipated to attract investments into the country and boost the India data center construction market. Maharashtra led the data center in India, contributing 54.13% of investments, followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others.
The State Government of Maharashtra has developed a new Renewable Energy Policy, which aims to implement 17.36 GW of transmission system-connected power projects by 2025. In August 2022, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that it had set a target to achieve a green energy generation capacity of around 20 GW by 2030. Further, in August 2022, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it had released a draft of Solar Energy Policy 2022 and planning to establish 20 solar cities over the next five years.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
- Facility Type
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
- Generators
- Power Distribution Units
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)
- Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- India
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Other States
Major Vendors
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.
- DEC Infra
- DSCO Group
- Emerge Engineering
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Prasa
- Listenlights
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- Turner & Townsend
- Tata Projects
- Vastunidhi
Prominent Support Infrastructure
- ABB
- Blue Box (Swegon)
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
- Legrand
- NetRack Enclosures
- Panduit
- Riello Elettronica
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Nxtra by Airtel
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CapitaLand
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS
- BAM Digital Realty
- Equinix
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Pi DATACENTERS
- Reliance Jio Infocomm
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Sify Technologies
- Web Werks
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants
- AdaniConneX
- Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- SpaceDC
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:
Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market - The Southeast Asia data center construction market size was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2028.
U.S. Data Center Construction Market - The U.S. data center construction market size was valued at USD 20.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.70 billion by 2027.
Data Center Construction Market - The global data center construction market is expected to reach USD 73 billion by 2027.
India Data Center Market - India data center market size witnessed investments of USD 4.35 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.09 billion by 2027
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FACILITY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEM
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TIER STANDARD
4.4.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
6.2 KEY MARKET TRENDS
6.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 VENDOR ANALYSIS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 INDIA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET OVERVIEW
8.2 INTERNET PENETRATION
8.3 DATA CENTER SELECTION CRITERIA
8.3.1 KEY FACTORS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 EDGE DATA CENTER INVESTMENTS FUELED BY 5G DEPLOYMENT
9.2 USE OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN DATA CENTERS
9.3 GROWTH OF RACK POWER DENSITY
9.4 AVAILABILITY OF LIQUID COOLING TO SUPPORT AI & ML WORKLOADS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASED INVESTMENTS BY COLOCATION PROVIDERS
10.2 GOVERNMENT INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL ECONOMY & DATA CENTERS
10.3 INCREASED DATA CENTER INVESTMENTS DUE TO CLOUD ADOPTION
10.4 DATA CENTER INVESTMENTS DRIVEN BY BIG DATA & IOT IMPLEMENTATION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 POWER RELIABILITY/NETWORK OUTAGE CHALLENGES
11.2 DATA CENTER SECURITY CHALLENGES
11.3 LOCATION CONSTRAINTS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.5.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.5.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.5.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.5.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 FACILITY TYPE
13.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.4 COLOCATION DATA CENTERS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6 ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 UPS SYSTEMS
15.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3 GENERATORS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 PDUS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 COOLING SYSTEMS
16.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3 RACKS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 COOLING SYSTEM
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
17.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 CHILLER UNITS
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 OTHER COOLING UNITS
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
18.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 PHYSICAL SECURITY
18.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS
18.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 TIER STANDARD
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3 TIER I & II
19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 TIER III
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 TIER IV
19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 GEOGRAPHY
20.1 INVESTMENT: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 AREA: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.3 POWER CAPACITY: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21 MAHARASHTRA
21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 TAMIL NADU
22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
22.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 TELANGANA
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 UTTAR PRADESH
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
24.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 OTHER STATES
25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
25.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
25.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
26.1 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
26.1.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
26.1.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
26.1.3 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
26.2 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
27 PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS
27.1 AECOM
27.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
27.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
27.2 AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.
27.3 DEC INFRA
27.4 DSCO GROUP
27.5 EMERGE ENGINEERING
27.6 LARSEN & TOUBRO
27.6.3 KEY NEWS
27.7 PRASA
27.8 LISTENLIGHTS
27.9 STERLING AND WILSON (SHAPOORJI PALLONJI GROUP)
27.10 TURNER & TOWNSEND
27.11 TATA PROJECTS
27.12 VASTUNIDHI
28 PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
28.1 ABB
28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
28.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
28.2 BLUE BOX (SWEGON)
28.3 CATERPILLAR
28.4 CLIMAVENETA CLIMATE TECHNOLOGIES (MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC)
28.5 CUMMINS
28.6 DELTA ELECTRONICS
28.7 EATON
28.8 KOEL (KIRLOSKAR GROUP)
28.9 LEGRAND
28.10 NETRACK ENCLOSURES
28.11 PANDUIT
28.12 RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)
28.13 RITTAL
28.14 ROLLS-ROYCE
28.15 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
28.16 SIEMENS
28.17 STULZ
28.18 VERTIV
29 PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS
29.1 NXTRA BY AIRTEL
29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
29.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
29.1.3 KEY NEWS
29.2 AMAZON WEB SERVICES
29.3 CAPITALAND
29.4 COLT DATA CENTRE SERVICES
29.5 CTRLS
29.6 BAM DIGITAL REALTY
29.7 EQUINIX
29.8 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
29.9 PI DATACENTERS
29.10 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM
29.11 ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES
29.12 SIFY TECHNOLOGIES
29.13 WEB WERKS
29.14 YOTTA INFRASTRUCTURE (HIRANANDANI GROUP)
30 NEW ENTRANTS
30.1 ADANICONNEX
30.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
30.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
30.2 CHINDATA GROUP (BRIDGE DATA CENTRES)
30.3 PRINCETON DIGITAL GROUP
30.4 SPACEDC
31 REPORT SUMMARY
31.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
32 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
32.1 INDIA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET
32.1.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.1.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
32.2.1 FACILITY TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.2.2 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.2.3 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.2.4 COOLING SYSTEM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.2.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.2.6 TIER STANDARD: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.3 GEOGRAPHY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.3.1 MARKET BY INVESTMENT
32.3.2 MARKET BY AREA
32.3.3 MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
32.4 MAHARASHTRA
32.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.5 TAMIL NADU
32.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.6 TELANGANA
32.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.7 UTTAR PRADESH
32.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32.8 OTHER STATES
32.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33 APPENDIX
33.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989730/India_Data_Center_Construction_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article