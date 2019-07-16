India Biopesticide Market is Forecasted to Register Sales Volume of 47 thousand Tonnes by 2024: Ken Research

- Indian government has projected to double the real income of farmers till 2022-2023 through major sources of growth operating within the agriculture sector

- The market share of PIP is expected to have a significant increase from FY'2019 to FY'2024

GURUGRAM, India, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Initiatives: Government of India has been trying to increase the income of farmers through major sources of growth operating within the agriculture sector such as improvement in productivity, using of resources efficiently or by saving in cost of production, increasing intensity of crops and diversification towards high value crops. With the improvement and enhancement of farmer's income in the country, it is anticipated that it will lead to increasing demand for bio-pesticides in the country as rising use of biopesticides will lead to improvement in the production of crops coupled with using the resources efficiently.

Future trends for PIP: Genetically modified plants are expected to gain wide acceptance owing to their better adaptability in varying environmental stimuli and tolerance to a wide range of pests. With better regulatory practices in light of toxicity and safety of GM crops, PIP's are expected to have better acceptability in upcoming years. Moreover, GM crops in addition to being tolerant to different pests can be engineered to have specific nutritional content whose deficiency leads to disorders, owing to which GM crops are expected to gain momentum in forthcoming years.

Growth in Domestic Biopesticides Market: The growth in biopesticides market has been largely impelled by increased demand for biopesticides that has been observed in the backdrop of augmenting environment concerns as caused by the continued and excessive usage of the synthetic chemical pesticides. This excessive usage has in turn reported significant injuries to humans and various non target animals. There has been a considerable degradation in the quality of the soil as witnessed on account of the heavy use of these pesticides. A major growth area for bio pesticides is likely to witness under the area of seed treatments and soil amendments. Fungicidal and bio fungicidal seed treatments are used to control soil borne fungal pathogens that cause seed rots, damping-off, root rot and seedling blights.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 - Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth" believe the market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 10.3% in terms of sales during the forecast period FY'2018-FY'2024.

Key Segments Covered

Origin

Microbial



Biochemical Biopesticides



PIPS

Biofungicides Market

Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum,



Pseudomonas Fluorescens,



Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus,



Ampelomyces Quisqualis,



Fusarium Proliferatum

Bioinsecticides market

Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki



Beauveria Bassiana



Verticillium Lecanii



Metarhizium anisopliae



Paecilomyces lilacinus



Others

Market Structure

Organized



Unorganized

Crops

Cereals, pulses, oilseeds



Vegetables and fruits



Cash crops



Flowers, spices and tea

By procurement

Indigenous



Imported

Key Target Audience

Biopesticides Companies (emerging and already established)



Biopesticides Distributor



Regulatory Agencies



Microbial Manufacturers



Biochemical/Botanical Manufacturers



Agrochemical Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - FY'2013-FY'2018

FY'2013-FY'2018 Forecast Period - FY'2019-FY'2024E

Companies Covered:

Eid Parry

T Stanes

Fortune Biotech

Excel Crop care

International Panaacea limited

Biotech International Limited (BIL)

Kan biosys

Pest control India (PCI)

(PCI) P J Margo

Prathibha Biotech

Camson Biotech

Zytex

Key Topics Covered in the Report

India Biopesticides Market Overview and Genesis, 2013-2018

Comparative Analysis of India Biopesticides Market with Global Market

Value Chain Analysis of India Biopesticides Market

India Biopesticides Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)

India Biopesticide Market Segmentation, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)

Growth Drivers and Restraints for India Biopesticides Market

Average Price of Key Biopesticides

Snapshot on India Bioherbicides Market

Snapshot on Liquid Formulation of Biopesticides

Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Biopesticide

Government Policies and Regulations in Biopesticides Market in India

Competitive Scenario of Major Players in India Biopesticides Market, FY' 2018

Biopesticides Market, FY' 2018 Company Profiles of Major Companies in India Biopesticides Market, 2018

Biopesticides Market, 2018 India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2019-FY'2024E

Analyst Recommendations for India Biopesticides Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/crop-protection/india-biopesticides-market/215821-104.html

