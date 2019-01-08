Independent Research Firm Recognizes Petrotechnics, a Sphera Company, as an Operational Risk Software Leader

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm that delivers insights on innovative technologies to optimize business operations. Released today, its Green Quadrant ORM report analyzed capabilities and brand momentum for 17 industry-leading software vendors with technology offerings including permit to work, process safety barrier management, emergency response and more that could enhance a company's capability to identify, assess and mitigate risks associated with physical assets.

In the report, Sphera was named a leading specialist in the field of ORM, and Sphera also scored very well in the mobile app, relational database and incident management categories.

Petrotechnics was deemed the most robust ORM solution on the market in the report. The technology delivers a real-time view of all Operational Risk essential to managers and frontline workers across global assets. Petrotechnics was also awarded high scores for its industrial system integration and achieved the highest ranking in ORM digital twin technology.

"The Verdantix Green Quadrant report shows how both Sphera and Petrotechnics are already leaders in the field of Operational Risk Management," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "Together we will achieve unprecedented results in helping companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive."

Sphera has the most advanced and varied solutions for ORM, and its global customers will benefit from the addition of the Petrotechnics platform and its ORM digital twin offering.

Malavika Tohani, a principal analyst at Verdantix said: "Sphera's acquisition of Petrotechnics is another move in the union of environmental health and safety risk management with industrial operational risk management. This will provide Sphera with a more comprehensive offering and allow them to gain advantage in the market."

About Sphera

Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Operational Risk, Environmental Health & Safety and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence by serving more than 3,000 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70-plus countries to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world.

About Petrotechnics, a Sphera company

Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, Petrotechnics provides software and expert consultancy services that help people throughout the organization to make better informed decisions and achieve Operational Excellence.

