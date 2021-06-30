INDAVER and MONUMENT Sign Memorandums of Understanding with DOCKWATER BV

With these most recent additions, DOCKWATER now has agreements with five companies (Covestro, Evonik, Ashland, INDAVER and MONUMENT) who have chosen to pursue a sustainable solution for their water needs, simultaneously lowering their costs while freeing up drinking water to serve the residential needs of the water-stressed region of Antwerp. DOCKWATER hopes to soon announce additional agreements, as more industrial customers in the Port of Antwerp make the responsible choice to move to a sustainable water solution and reduce the strain their operations place on the local drinking-water supply.

By switching to water produced by DOCKWATER, it is estimated that companies will reduce their consumption of drinking water by up to 98%, their total consumption of water by as much as 15%, and their use of water treatment chemicals and water discharge flows related to cooling towers and demineralized water production facilities by more than 50%, all while lowering their cost of water and reducing water withdrawals from the Albert Canal. This will increase the sustainability of operations in the Port of Antwerp, contribute to water independence for the Antwerp region, and conserve water in the Albert Canal.

Anthony Gordon, a representative of DOCKWATER said, "We are pleased that companies of the caliber of INDAVER and MONUMENT are joining us in realizing a sustainable, lower cost solution for industrial water needs in the Port of Antwerp. Every consumer that switches from using Albert Canal water to sustainable process water advances the Antwerp region another step forward down the path to sustainability envisioned by the government's Blue Deal."

Paul De Bruycker, Chief Executive Officer for INDAVER said: "We are really excited to be part of the DOCKWATER project as it promises to be another initiative consistent with INDAVER's approach to the circular economy. Projects like DOCKWATER and the ECLUSE project, providing steam to multiple customers at the Port of Antwerp from our waste to energy facilities, are excellent examples of collaboration of industrials in sustainable solutions."

Manu Gyselinck, Site Manager for MONUMENT said: "MONUMENT is committed to smart partnerships on sustainability. The DOCKWATER desalination plant is the type of partnerships we are looking for as the project brings technological innovation to provide customers with an environmentally sensitive solution. DOCKWATER will provide us additional reliability to our operations while reducing stress on precious drinking water sources"

About INDAVER

INDAVER is a European player in the waste sector with plants and operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Ireland, the United Kingdom and France.

MONUMENT

MONUMENT provides custom manufacturing, with a focus on distillation and reaction technologies for the largest chemical companies in the world.

About DOCKWATER

DOCKWATER BV is developing a desalination plant to provide process water to industrial companies operating in the Port of Antwerp, allowing industry to substantially reduce its consumption of drinking water as well as its overall consumption of water, while increasing the resiliency of water supply in the whole Flemish region. The development of the DOCKWATER project is being led by AVAIO Capital, and DOCKWATER BV is jointly owned by AVAIO Capital and Macquarie Capital.

AVAIO Capital is an infrastructure investment firm focused on the development and construction of new sustainable infrastructure assets throughout North America and Europe in four sectors: digital, water, energy transition and transportation. Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, and specializes in infrastructure development with more than US$ 20 billion of projects under construction or development.

