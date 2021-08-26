Increff signs agreement with MENA powerhouses Namshi and Aramex

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increff, India's leading SaaS company offering supply chain and warehousing solutions to fashion and lifestyle brands, today announced its partnership with two leading businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market – Namshi, the largest online multi-brand fashion platform in the Middle East, and Aramex, a multinational logistics, courier and package delivery company. This agreement will see both businesses gain access to Increff's multichannel smart fulfillment platform, Assure.

Increff Assure is a web-based cloud-hosted WMS and OMS solution that allows brands to track individual pieces of inventory, through serialization, using Unique Piece Barcoding (UPB) and expose 100% stock across all sales channels, simultaneously. It increases visibility, promotes scalability and facilitates 100% order fulfillment accuracy within SLA. Its simple intuitive user interface helps automate processes, improve manpower efficiency and reduce cost by 20-25% limiting dependency on skilled labour. Offering end-to-end warehousing solutions, Assure drives operational efficiency, improves a company's top-line growth and reduces operational expenses and wastage.

"Namshi is one of the leading e-commerce giants in the Middle East and Aramex is a multinational logistics player, being their technology partner is a proud thing for us. Increasing internet penetration and emerging technologies are making the Middle Eastern market a hotbed for e-commerce growth. The MENA market is estimated to be worth USD 49 billion by 2022. Much of this growth will be driven by the surging popularity of e-commerce marketplaces, with the fashion and beauty segments accounting for a major part of this increase. Increff's inventory and order management solution, designed specifically for these segments, will enable brands to build operational efficiencies that are required to scale rapidly in this competitive environment. With Namshi and Aramex on board, we look forward to resolving bigger retail challenges and achieving higher customer satisfaction with faster deliveries in the MENA marketplace," commented Anshuman Agarwal, Co-Founder, Increff.

In order to better cater to the regional requirements of its clients, Increff has made several modifications to the Assure platform. One of these changes is enabling auto-pick allocation and zone-wise pick allocation to improve picking efficiency. The express picking feature gives brands the ability to prioritize picking, allowing them to fulfill orders within 1-2hrs SLA.

"Accurate order fulfillment and speedy deliveries are a constant challenge for us. Growing perfection in e-commerce demand fulfillment and hourly deliveries is consistently raising the bar. Specialized tech solutions that bring agility and flexibility in supply chains are a must for every logistics player, and we are glad to partner with Increff in this. Being able to adapt quickly to the changing market demands while considering existing socio-economic conditions, is the only way to build sustainable and reliable supply chains. With Increff technology solutions, we see a brilliant opportunity for us to expand our operations into new markets while managing our existing clients in the best possible way," said Rani Alabed, National Supply Chain Manager – KSA, Aramex.

Increff's revolutionary technology has helped brands expose 100 percent inventory and facilitate real-time inventory-order sync even during peak sales periods. This has resulted in brands experiencing a 300% increase in revenue with and a reduction in inventory holding by 25%, within a short span of time.

Increff currently empowers 100+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands such as Adidas, Reebok, Tommy, Calvin Klein, Levis, Pepe, Wincanton, etc. achieve new heights. The Company's partnership with Namshi and Aramex will strengthen its overseas presence in the MENA region and further cement its reputation as a leading fulfillment platform.

