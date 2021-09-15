Incredibuild Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Working with AWS Sales team enables Incredibuild to provide better outcomes to customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild , a software development acceleration platform, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Incredibuild's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Working with the AWS Sales team enables Incredibuild to provide better outcomes to customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

Incredibuild is an out-of-the box platform for both cloud and on-premises, harnessing the power of compute to provide companies with a competitive edge by releasing better software, faster delivery, and reducing cloud costs by up to 44%. Incredibuild is designed to accelerate the development cycle from compilation through testing to release automation for customers including Amazon, Microsoft, Citibank, Adobe, Disney, Intel, Samsung, Epic Games, and Nintendo.

"The future of development is firmly in the cloud. Our customers are using cloud computing to access essential benefits such as cost efficiencies, the ability to scale up and down and to meet the growing demand for product release," said Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild, having recently secured $140M in funding following a 55% surge in revenues last year. "Many companies are unaware that our cloud solution makes lengthy build and compile times a thing of the past. We are honored to be working with AWS to provide our customers with a best of breed solution that leverages the advantages of the cloud while optimizing its costs," she added.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild turbocharges development with our Virtualized Distributed Processing™ technology that turns every host into a supercomputer with hundreds of cores. Incredibuild seamlessly supports any continuous integration tools, build systems, and compilers, and is bundled as the accelerator of choice within Visual Studio. World-leading brands like Microsoft, Amazon, Citibank, Adobe, Disney, Intel, Samsung, EPIC Games, Nintendo, and many others rely on Incredibuild to turbocharge their development and stay ahead of the competition. Using the same code, processes, and tools, developers and managers accelerate product development with X8 faster builds, 80% shorter release cycles, and X4 the number of iterations, consistently releasing better products to market radically faster.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program .

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

josh.turner@si14global.com

US: +1-917-231-0550

Int'l: +972-54-9496526

SOURCE Incredibuild