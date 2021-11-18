Increasing Use in Intelligent Packing of Fruits and Vegetables to Drive PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market at CAGR of 8.7% during Forecast Period, States TMR Report

- Businesses in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are expanding their output capabilities in soft, long-lasting biodegradable plastic bags with appropriate pull strength

- During the coronavirus outbreak, PBAT manufacturers have benefitted from increased demand for single-use plastics and packaging solutions

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of PBAT in the making of garbage and shopping bags is increasing. The bag making business has been evolving and growing at a rapid pace globally. The rise in population and urbanization are likely to drive the expansion of this market, which is likely to work in the favor of the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market.

Consumer goods business has been developing as well as flourishing for many years. Consumer goods and fast-moving customer goods (FMCG) industries respond to changing consumer trends and expectations. Digital innovation and a growing emphasis on a sustainable and healthy living are largely influencing the consumer products sector. The demand for PBAT is likely to be fuelled by a thriving consumer industry, which is likely to benefit the global PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market in the forthcoming years.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81171

The global PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market is expected to attain a value of US$ 2 Bn through 2031. Fruit and vegetable intelligent packaging using PBAT-based biodegradable mulch films is utilized to reduce food waste. These films provide increased oxygen and water vapor transfer rates in fruit and vegetable bags.

Key Findings of Market Report

Biodegradable Stand-up Pouches Used for Nuts Packaging Gaining Traction among PBAT Manufacturers

Producers of PBAT are making biodegradable stand up pouches, which are used for the packing of nuts. PLA, PBAT, and cornstarch are used in these biodegradable pouches. Biodegradable and moisture-proof stand-up pouches for the purpose of food packaging are becoming more widely available from the manufacturers. As a result, food packages are expected to generate the considerable income for the global PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market.

Antimicrobial packaging techniques extend the shelf life of food products by limiting the growth of microbes. Companies are increasing their output capacity in this domain. The demand for antimicrobial PBAT films with various quantities of chitosan nanofibers has risen as a result. Aliphatic polyester films are brittle; however, this may be solved by combining PLA with other bio-based polymers such as PBAT. Besides, PLA/PBAT/TPS/nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) nanocomposites with superior mechanical and barrier properties can be also used in food packaging.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=81171

Addition of PBAT Improves Hardness of Blends Comprising Brittle Polymer

PBAT is a strong, ductile material that can be manufactured using standard film extrusion procedures. This aids in the production of films having LDPE (low density polyethylene)-like mechanical characteristics. In comparison with its homopolymers, however, PBAT is relatively rigid. As a result, adding PBAT to polymer blends, including brittle polymers such as thermoplastic starch (TPS) or PLA (Polylactic Acid) can help in enhancing toughness without compromising on its biodegradability.

Businesses in the global PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are emphasizing on developing moldable and flexible composites using PBAT and calcium carbonate. When compared to other biodegradable polymers, calcium carbonate in conjunction with PBAT is comparatively affordable. Companies, on the other hand, are boosting the production of packaging films made from a mixture of PBAT and PBS (polybutylene succinate).

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81171

PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market: Growth Drivers

Farmers all over the world are updating their agricultural practices to boost crop yields to satisfy the growing food demand and raise their farming profits. PBAT is a sustainable raw material-based biodegradable polymer. It is frequently utilized as a mulch film for soil preservation in the farming industry. As such, the global PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market is being fuelled by the increase in the demand for PBAT in the agriculture industry.

For the past few years, the packaging business has been growing at a steady pace. The packaging sector has benefited significantly from the food & beverage industry. Growth of the packaged food sector is expected to drive the demand for paperboard packaging, which is likely to augur well for the market in the near future.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=81171<ype=S

PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Feddersen Group

FillPlas Co. Ltd.

Chang Chun Group

PBAT [Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate] Market: Segmentation

Type

Pure PBAT

Modified/Blended PBAT

Application

Shopping Bags

Food Packages

Mulch Films

Garbage/Bin Bags

End Use

Packaging

Agriculture & Fishery

Consumer Goods

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Polybutylene Succinate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polybutylene-succinate-market.html

Plastic Compounding Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-compounding-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pbat-polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research