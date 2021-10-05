Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The digital content creation market has evolved rapidly over the past decade pivoting on growing appraisal of the growing role of digital marketing strategies in business expansion. Concurrently, the tools and services that enable businesses to grow their digital presence have proliferated in numbers and expanded in scope. The demand for digital contents among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has risen worldwide. Creators have been using innovative user interfaces and designs to attract small businesses. The trend of rise in digital content among them will likely offer incremental opportunities to players in the digital content creation market. A report from MARTECHSeries, a marketing technology insights company, said that: "The past few decades have witnessed steadily rising digitalization of the economy, expanding the prospects of the digital content creation market. However, businesses in some industries were relatively slow to adopt digital-first approaches in marketing for formulating their growth strategies. This has been in large part due to their preference of being laggard or a late adopter of innovative digital tool." Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).

MARTECHSeries added: "The past few years have witnessed surge in digital ad spending, particularly after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in several economies around the world. This is a key trend bolstering opportunities for service providers and technology companies in the digital content creation market. The global market valuation is projected to advance at CAGR of 17% during 2019 – 2027. The media and entertainment industry is at the forefront of utilization of digital content creation tools to collaborate and find new approaches in storytelling to audiences. They are increasingly spending on the deployment of SaaS in a bid to speed up production and postproduction processes. The trend is likely to open up lucrative avenues in the digital content creation market in the near future. The burgeoning demand for digital contents by OTT service providers spurred the revenue generation."

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) BREAKING NEWS: Curiosity Ink Media Announces Development of First Theatrical Release --The Pirate Princess -- a CGI Animated Feature and Centerpiece of New Intellectual Property Franchise - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc's Curiosity Ink Media – an emerging pipeline for original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that it is in development on The Pirate Princess, a new, original intellectual property (IP) franchise slated for global theatrical distribution. The Pirate Princess will debut in Fall 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for the film and other future ancillary opportunities including publishing, a recurring series and consumer products. The announcement was made by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer.

Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom, is quickly making its mark in original family entertainment that will be expressed in a variety of content offerings. Earlier this summer the company announced that it has begun production on Baldwin's Big Adventure, a new preschool franchise and has been tapped to develop the hit You Tube shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring animated series.

Additionally, Curiosity also announced a multi-title publishing deal with Dynamite Entertainment to create a variety of published content, all aimed at the youth market. In November, the company will throw open the doors to Santa.com, a virtual North Pole featuring e-commerce and an original musical animated holiday special that will serve as a companion to the site.

The newest entry from Curiosity, The Pirate Princess tells the story of an infant princess who washes ashore an island led by a no-nonsense but loving pirate captain who, along with his motley crew, band together to raise the child. Now a teenager, she possesses all the skills of a seasoned pirate, qualities she'll need as she embarks on an adventure to locate the fabled Jade Pearl, all while learning the true meaning of family.

"The Pirate Princess is a fairy tale with a contemporary attitude," said Hicks. "It has the potential to connect emotionally with audiences, offering unexpected twists on timeless moral messages about family loyalty, staying true to who you are, and being courageous. It will be a big screen musical adventure that can be enjoyed by all ages." CONTINUED… For more information about Grom Social Enterprises please visit https://gromsocial.com/

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, recently announced that it is increasing big screen benefits for its most loyal moviegoers with the introduction of Movie Club Platinum. Developed in direct response to Cinemark Movie Rewards members' biggest wishes, Movie Club Platinum is a brand-new premium tier of Cinemark's industry-leading monthly in-theatre membership program that rewards frequent visitors with star-studded savings. Movie lovers can learn more about Movie Club on the Cinemark mobile app.

"We developed Movie Club Platinum the same exact way we developed our industry-leading Movie Club program – by listening to our moviegoers and giving them what they really want," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. "This premium tier of our monthly membership program rewards our highest frequency moviegoers with bigger savings and bonus tickets, making a trip to the theatre even more valuable for those who love it most. Cinemark is always striving to roll out the red carpet for our guests, and offering this amazing reward is our way of giving our most loyal members the celebrity treatment. With the outstanding film lineup coming to the big screen, there is no better time to get more out of moviegoing."

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, recently announced it just set a new post-reopening record for weekend attendance (Thursday through Sunday), as well new post-opening records for ticket admission revenues and food & beverage sales. This was driven by the openings of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE in the United States and the latest James Bond movie, NO TIME TO DIE, overseas.

From Thursday September 30 through Sunday October 3, more than 2.4 million people watched movies at U.S. AMC theatre locations in the United States. An additional more than 1.4 million moviegoers visited AMC's theatres overseas. This brought total AMC attendance globally to approximately 3.9 million, a new post-reopening record.

Greatly contributing to AMC's success in the United States was VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, which opened to a reported $90 million for its domestic opening weekend. That estimate would make VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE the second-largest October opening in domestic box office history.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently announced that its recently released romantic drama series One and Only has become a huge hit both domestically and overseas. The show has achieved a content popularity index of over 8,500 on the Company's platform since its release, having also topped the popularity rankings on multiple renowned Chinese content review platforms. The show is also among the top five drama series in terms of overseas viewership on iQIYI's international app (iQ.com), attracting much attention on global social media platforms. One and Only proves itself to be another iQIYI overseas hit that, like Story of Yanxi Palace, combines traditional Chinese aesthetics with original storytelling and universal appeal.

Reserved its narrative style, One and Onlyembodies the unique ways in which emotions are expressed in the Chinese culture. Thanks to its gripping romance story and superior production quality, One and Only has spawned over 517 trending topics on major Chinese platforms, generating over 8.69 million searches in total. The show has also inspired much talk among overseas users since its launch on iQIYI's international app (iQ.com). It has led to over 4.5 million posts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. In addition, leading Vietnamese media organization Saostar and multiple top film and TV media outlets across Southeast Asia also covered the show.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently announced the first-ever World Princess Week, a special global event that kicks off Aug. 23, celebrating the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aimed to inspire fans around the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives. As part of the year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration, World Princess Week will offer fans new products, digital content, a Disney Princess Hotline presented by shopDisney, unique offerings at Disney Parks and Resorts, a Disney Channel special, retail activations and more.

To kick off the festivities, fans can experience the debut of an all-new YouTube series, the "Courage and Kindness Club" and a weeklong Disney Princess blitz on the Disney Parks Blog. The series features beloved Disney Princess and Frozen heroes showcasing simple and fun ways for young fans to show kindness and be more courageous in their daily lives. Families and fans can tune in throughout the week and join in the conversation and share their own acts of kindness by using #UltimatePrincessCelebration and #HowDoYouPrincess.

