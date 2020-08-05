Increasing Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation to Underscore Electrophysiology Devices Market Growth: TMR Study

- Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters segment will witness notable growth in the global electrophysiology devices market

- Technological advancement, and increase in investment towards better and innovative product development will contribute to market growth

- Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin American regions will be seen as lucrative markets over the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, global electrophysiology devices market will witness increase in its valuation from about USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to approximately USD 11 billion by 2027. The compound annual growth rate will be about 8% over the stated period. A string of factors will lead to this impressive growth rate in the market, keeping the trajectory high.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Technological advancements and increase in cases of CVD are propelling the global electrophysiology devices market on a high growth trajectory. Other factors include increase in geriatric population, increase in investments directed towards improvement in medical outcomes, and benefits accruing due to various disease awareness programs."

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Electrophysiology Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Study:

In the product type segment, electrophysiology ablation catheters will emerge as an attractive category

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will contribute to growth in the aforementioned product category

Rapidly ageing population will also drive growth in electrophysiology ablation catheters segment

In the indication segment, atrial fibrillation segment will contribute notably to market growth

Hospitals in the end-user segment will account for significant market share over the forecast period

For a detailed analysis of Global Electrophysiology Devices Market by product type, indication, end user, and region, visit TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/391

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Electrophysiology Devices Market:

Notable increase in geriatric population is being noted and as the number continues to grow, demand in the market would grow in tandem

One in every six people will fall in age group of 65 and above and 2 billion in age group of 60 and above by 2050

Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases is being noted worldwide for various genetic and environmental factors, increasing demand in the market

In a number of countries, particularly the developing ones, investment towards improvement in healthcare infrastructure is observed

Analyze Global Electrophysiology Devices Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample.php

Regional Analysis of Global Electrophysiology Devices Market:

In 2018, a sizeable share of the market revenue was held by North American region and the trend is anticipated to continue into the forecast period

High and growing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is major contributor to growth in the region

Other factors supporting dominant claim of the region in the market are robust healthcare infrastructure and favorable healthcare policies

Large number of strong global electrophysiology devices market such as St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic Inc. are present in the North American region

Another region that will lay claim to a notable revenue share in the global electrophysiology devices market is Europe

Players will find Asia Pacific and Latin American regions to be quite lucrative owing to increasing incidence of diseases and growing government support

Purchase the Electrophysiology Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Competitive Analysis of Global Electrophysiology Devices Market:

Top players in the competitive landscape of global electrophysiology devices market are Nihon Kohden Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik SE & Co.KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories, among others. Granular information on these players is provided in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Market Segmentation:

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product Type

EP Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters



Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters



Laser Ablation Systems



Microwave Ablation Systems



Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters



Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters



Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

EP Laboratory Devices

Access Devices

Others

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market by Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrial Flutter

Others

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: The global magnetic resonance imaging market was valued at US$ 5,900 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026. There has been a substantial rise in incidence of disorders related with spine, neurology, orthopedic, cardiovascular, head and neck, and abdominal and prostate that has increased the demand for magnetic resonance imaging equipment across the world.

Microwave Ablation Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of cancer, lower procedural cost, and potential to perform treatment in an outpatient setting are the factors that drive the global microwave ablation devices market. Additionally, increase in the number of tumor ablation procedures using image-guided devices is projected to propel the global market.

Catheters Market: According to the research report, the global catheters market is projected to be worth US$55,985.1 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global catheters market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%. Growing geriatric population is also projected to be an integral factor in driving the demand for catheters in the near future.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/electrophysiology-ep-devices-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research