Increasing Popularity of Indoor Fitness due to COVID-19 to Paint Strokes of Growth across Turbo Trainer Market during Tenure of 2020 - 2030: TMR

- The growing concerns about obesity and its associated problems have led many people to inculcate fitness in their daily routine, thus escalating the demand for fitness and training equipment like turbo trainers

- Considering the numerous growth factors, the turbo trainer market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5 percent between 2020 and 2030

Turbo Trainer Market: Current and Subsequent Growth Opportunities

The fitness industry has witnessed expansive transformation throughout these years. The escalating popularity of fitness equipment and the constantly changing lifestyle of individuals around the world are influencing the fitness industry to a great extent. Based on these factors, the turbo trainer market expects to expand steadily across the assessment period of 2020-2030.

A turbo trainer is a type of fitness equipment that enables an individual to pedal a stationary bike indoors. It serves as a great alternative to outdoor training. It is an effective option for fitness enthusiasts living in unseasonal climatic conditions.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts have conducted a point-to-point analysis of various factors related to the growth of the turbo trainer market. They have concluded that the global turbo trainer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The turbo trainer market was valued at ~US$ 391 mn in 2019.

The heightening popularity of cycling and its associated benefits is playing a major role in the growth of the turbo trainer market. Many fitness enthusiasts are inclining toward cycling for keeping themselves fit and healthy. The COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to remain at home due to the lockdown restrictions. Thus, this factor eventually saw an increase in the demand for turbo trainers as people preferred indoor cycling rather than outdoors to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Turbo Trainer Market: Analysts Perspective

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) credit the increase in the number of cycle enthusiasts as a prominent growth factor for the turbo trainer market. Extensive awareness about the health benefits of cycling is assisting in enhancing the growth prospects of the turbo trainer market.

Online Segment to Acquire Large Market Share during Forecast Period of 2020-2030

On the basis of the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to hold a large share of the turbo trainer market. The advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to the shutdown of various commercial spaces. Thus, a considerable chunk of the individuals are opting for the purchase of turbo trainers through online platforms. Therefore, the online segment will generate maximum revenue for the turbo trainer market during the tenure of 2020-2030.

Turbo Trainer Market: Key Findings

Asia Pacific held a dominant share of the turbo trainer market in 2019 in terms of distribution channel

held a dominant share of the turbo trainer market in 2019 in terms of distribution channel Asia Pacific is expected to continue the same dominance through the assessment period of 2020-2030

is expected to continue the same dominance through the assessment period of 2020-2030 Europe may emerge as the second-largest regional growth contributor between 2020 and 2030

Turbo Trainer Market: SARS-CoV-2 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the turbo trainer market both negatively and positively. The positive aspect is the increasing demand for indoor fitness rather than outdoor fitness due to the fear of COVID-19 transmission and lockdown restrictions. However, the negative aspect is the influence of the strict lockdown measures on the production. Factors such as volatility in the stock market, disruptions in the supply chain cycle, and the uncertainty due to the pandemic have negatively impacted the turbo trainer market.

