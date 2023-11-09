Increasing Momentum for Carbon Capture and Storage Brings Global Decarbonization Goals One Step Closer

New analysis from the Global CCS Institute finds that there are now 41 commercial-scale CCS projects in operation and 351 projects in development worldwide. A promising trend amid the need for a massive scale-up.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has seen another year of expansive growth, according to research from the international think-tank the Global CCS Institute. The 2023 Global Status of CCS Report, released today, shows a significant surge in CCS projects across the globe with 198 new facilities added to the project pipeline this past year – a 102% increase. This is good news for climate action as world-leading climate and energy analysts agree that CCS is needed to meet global emission reduction goals.

In terms of both facility numbers and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture capacity, the project pipeline for CCS is at an all-time high. The 41 CCS projects in operation now have an annual CO 2 capture capacity of 49 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). Meanwhile, the total project pipeline capacity has expanded to 361 Mtpa of CO 2 , a 50% increase from 2022 – the highest jump since 2018.

The Global CCS Institute's CEO, Jarad Daniels remarked on this progress saying: "The climate math is clear, carbon capture and storage (CCS) is an essential climate mitigation technology, without which it would be virtually impossible to achieve net-zero emission targets. However, the math also indicates that this past year's impressive step-up still has us near the bottom of the staircase, so to speak, and that CCS must reach gigatonne per annum (Gtpa) scale in order to reach our emission goals."

Indeed, authoritative analysis by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Energy Agency, and others, consistently indicates that achieving global climate targets will require annual CO 2 storage rates of approximately 1 Gtpa by 2030 and multiple Gtpa by 2050.

"Policy makers, industry leaders, investors and the general public, are all feeling a growing urgency to address climate change, and that is accelerating many forms of mitigation, including CCS deployment, in leading regions around the globe. However, to meet our climate change mitigation targets global investment in CCS deployment this decade must grow even faster," said Mr. Daniels.

Other key takeaways from the Global Status of CCS 2023 report include: