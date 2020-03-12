Increasing Demand from Logistics and E-commerce Segment to Drive Growth of Global Envelope Paper Market - New Report by Transparency Market Research

In the global envelope paper market, eco-friendly glassine packaging is slowly gaining popularity across consumers as well as manufacturers

The leading manufacturers are now focusing on developing attractive and precise design as per the changing demands from the consumers. Moreover, they are also trying to explore opportunities in beauty care products and cannabis packaging

ALBANY, New York, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published another market research report that offers detailed insights on the inner working dynamics of the global envelope paper market. The research report tries to shed light on different factors that may boost or impede the market development along with detailed information about market segments and its vendor landscape. According to the research report, the global envelope paper market will exhibit a CAGR of ~2% over the given projection period of 2019 to 2027. With this rate of development, the valuation of the market at the end of the forecast period in 2027 will be around US$3.5 bn. In 2018, the market was initially valued at around US$3 bn.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global envelope paper market is broadly segmented in terms of material, basis weight, envelope type, end use, and by region.

In terms of material, the global market is segmented into bright white paper/wove, Kraft paper, colored paper, and specialty paper.

In terms of basis weight, the market is segmented into less than 80 GSM, 80 to 120 GSM, 120 to 180 GSM, and more than 180 GSM.

Based on type of envelope, the global market is segmented into catalog, booklet, commercial, square, A-style, and baronial.

Based on end-use, the global envelope market is classified into institutional (offices, medical, educational), e-commerce, logistics & shipping, and postal service. It is expected that logistics & shipping and e-commerce segment are expected to generate significant demand for medium and large size envelopes in the near future.

Global Envelope Paper Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the key factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global envelope paper market is the rise in demand for mailers and packaging envelopes because several web-based e-commerce enterprises need different types of packaging for transporting goods through mail for multiple products.

Another important driving factor for market growth has been the development of the parcel delivery industry that provides free shipping envelops to their consumers.

The envelope paper is recyclable, easily transportable, needs less storage space, and is highly light weight. All these factors contribute to the benefits of using the paper for packaging. Moreover, it is also healthy for the environment as well. This is also expected to act as a key driving factor for the growth of the global market.

Increasing demand for envelope paper for packaging different products from the e-commerce sector is likely to further fuel the development of the global market.

Global Envelope Paper Market – Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market is progressing towards a higher valuation in the near future, there are some factors that might impeded its development. Some of the key restraining factors are mentioned below:

One of the most significant restraining factors for the market growth is the fear of envelops becoming completely obsolete. The emergence of modern day alternatives such as emails, fax machines, voice mails, the internet, and other different modes of communication has had a considerable impact on the use of envelops. Continuation of this may hamper the growth of the market.

Another considerable challenge in front of the global market is considerable downfall in the procurement rate of raw materials for production of envelop paper. This has led to repurposing of machineries for alternative products and ultimately shutting down of mills. This has had a considerable impact on the overall development of the global envelope paper market.

Global Envelope Paper Market – Regional Outlook

The global envelop paper market has five main regional segments namely Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , North America , Latin America , and Europe .

, and , , , and . Of these, the regions of North America and Europe have been traditionally dominant in the global market.

and have been traditionally dominant in the global market. In the coming years of the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to have a strong hold on the global market. However, with lowering production and labor costs, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising rate of growth.

Global Envelope Paper Market – Key Market Players

The competitive landscape of the global envelope market is quite fragmented as there are several prominent players trying to gain the top spot. The companies in the market are focusing on developing recyclable and environment friendly solutions in order to cater to the evolving demands and changing compliances.

Some of the most prominent brands in the global envelope market are Mondi PLC, Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Stora Enso Oyj, Neenah, Inc., Lintec Corporation, JK Paper, Moorim Paper Co. Ltd., and Mohawk Paper Company among others.

