Increasing Demand From end use Sectors to Help High Purity Quartz Market Reach Valuation Worth US$1.5 Bn by 2030, Finds TMR

- In the past two or three decades, the applications of high purity quartz across a wide range of end user industries have expanded at a considerable pace. Some prominent applications are lighting, semiconductor, optics, and solar

- With increasing focus R&D activities, the market growth is expected to gather more pace in near future

ALBANY, New York, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that provides a highly detailed insight on the global high purity quartz market. The research report offers a great deal of information about key segments, driving and restraining factors, competitive landscape, and the overall geographical outlook of the global market.

As per the research report, the global high purity quartz market is expected to showcase a promising CAGR of ~6% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. In 2019, the overall valuation of the global market was around US$800 Mn. Given the rate of growth, the high purity quartz market is expected reach a valuation worth US$1.5 Bn by the fall of 2030.

Global High Purity Quartz Market – Key Takeaways

The global high purity market is broadly segmented in terms of application and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into semiconductor, lighting, solar, optics, and others such as telecom and microelectronics.

The segment of solar applications is projected to witness a highly promising growth rate in the coming years of the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increasing environmental concerns and rising emphasis on using greener energy sources. This has also led to an increased demand for solar energy and components which is further beneficial for the overall development of the segment.

Global High Purity Quartz Market – Key Driving Factors

High purity quartz products are perfect for use in semiconductor sector. This is because of their excellent purity and superior quality. Their use in the semiconductor sector for the production of quartz glass products such as tubes, rods, and windows and crucibles. They are also used for production of silicon metal that is the foundation for semiconductor wafers produced through the Czochralski procedure.

In addition to this, growing need for superior network bandwidth and increasing penetration of internet across the globe is diving the need for fiber optics. Fiber optics help in allowing transmission over greater distances with lower losses. High purity quartz are used for production of these fiber optics. Naturally, growing demand for these optics is expected to help in driving the overall growth of the global high purity quartz market.

Fast paced expansion of broadband markets, growing investments in the field of 3G/4G/5G infrastructures are also expected create increasing demand for high purity quartz and thus drive the overall growth of the market.

Global High Purity Quartz Market – Key Restraining Factors

There is a limited availability of quartz mines. This is expected to emerge as a key restraining factor for the growth of the global high purity quartz market.

Global High Purity Quartz Market – Geographical Outlook

Currently, the global market for high purity quartz is being dominate by the regional segment of Asia Pacific .

. The growth of the regional segment is primarily attributed by the increasing demand for high purity quartz from Japan and China . These nations account for a substantial amount of the share of the Asia Pacific market.

and . These nations account for a substantial amount of the share of the market. The companies operating in the global market are expected to invest in Asia Pacific to leverage its natural resources.

Global High Purity Quartz Market – Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global high purity quartz market are The Quartz Group, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd., High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd., and Russian Quartz among others.

Global High Purity Quartz Market: Segmentation

High Purity Quartz Market, by Application

Semiconductor

Solar

Lighting

Optics

Others (including Microelectronics and Telecom)

High Purity Quartz Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

