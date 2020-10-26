Increasing Demand from Densely Populated Countries and Frequent Technological Advancements Promise Expansive Growth for Global Home Automation Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- Technological advancements and the introduction of upgraded devices may bring extensive growth prospects for the global home automation market during the assessment period of 2019-2027

- On the basis of various growth factors, the global home automation market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 124.1 bn by 2027 from US$ 69.0 bn in 2018

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing awareness about energy efficiency features coupled with the increasing influence of the Internet of Things (IoT) across a variety of sectors including home automation may invite significant growth prospects for the global home automation market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a detailed and thorough analysis of all the aspects related to growth, expect the global home automation market to expand at a CAGR of 6.7 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global home automation market was valued at US$ 69.0 bn in 2018 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 124.1 bn by 2027.

The rising need for security and safety across a large chunk of individuals is bringing exponential growth prospects for the home automation market. The overwhelming demand from families of all age groups and the escalating upgrades associated with the home automation market my bring tremendous growth prospects during the assessment period.

Home Automation Market: Key Revelations

India in Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

in region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027 The safety and security segment is anticipated to observe good growth rate across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Video surveillance applications garnered more than 70 percent of the market share in 2018

Access control applications are prognosticated to gain substantial traction during the assessment period

Video surveillance systems are extrapolated to acquire a good growth rate for the home automation market during the forecast period

HVAC and lighting systems are also expected to gain efficient growth for the home automation market between 2019 and 2027

North America may bloom rapidly as the largest regional growth contributor for the home automation market from 2019 to 2027

may bloom rapidly as the largest regional growth contributor for the home automation market from 2019 to 2027 The U.S. and Western Europe may bring promising growth and serve as vital areas in terms of the growth of home automation market in North America and Europe respectively

Home Automation Market: Growth Boosters

Even if home automation systems are popular among all age groups, the millennial and the generation Z category may bring prodigious growth for the home automation market.

Players in the home automation market are in constant pursuit to make these systems more user-friendly to cater to a large consumer base, thus increasing the growth rate of the home automation market

Inclusion of novel technologies such as integration of voice-assistance may invite great growth prospects for the home automation market between 2019 and 2027

Affordable subscription models may further bring tremendous growth opportunities for the home automation market across the tenure of 2019-2027

Home Automation Market: Geographical Dimensions

The home automation market in North America may gain promising growth during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies across the region may bring expansive growth opportunities for the home automation market. Asia Pacific may serve as a vital growth-generating region for the home automation market due to the heightening adoption of these systems among a considerable populace during the tenure of 2019-2027.

Global Home Automation Market: Segmentation

By Application

Safety and Security

Access Control

Lighting System

Entertainment System

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Other Controls

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

