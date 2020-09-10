Increasing Demand for Bitumen Set to Fuel Growth in Waterproofing Membranes Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Growing population is contributing to increasing construction volume and that in turn is driving market on an upward growth trajectory

- North America is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period while Europe is set to account for a notable share of the market in terms of value

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2019 to 2027, the global waterproofing membranes market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 7%. This is set to translate into a higher market worth as well as gainful growth opportunities over the aforementioned forecast period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Novel growth opportunities will emerge in the developing regions of the world such as Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific as an outcome of economic growth, which is leading to rapid urbanization."

Key Findings of Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Study:

The bitumen segment under the material category is set to contribute notably to growth in global waterproofing membranes market over the forecast period

Excellent physical properties of bitumen aid growth in its demand, especially in construction of buildings

Region-wise, North American region is set to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Waterproofing Membranes Market:

Expansion in building and construction across the world is leading to a higher demand curve for waterproofing membranes market over the forecast period

Increasing population across the world is creating demand for larger number of housing units, recreational centers, offices and developmental infrastructure

By 2050, global population would reach a hefty number of 9.7 billion – an addition of 2 billion from current figure

Regional Analysis of Global Waterproofing Membranes Market:

Increasing use of eco-friendly material in the North American region is set to aid growth in the region at a steady pace over the forecast period

Increasing volumes of construction in the region is also a notable factor of growth in the North American market of waterproofing membranes

Europe dominated the market landscape in terms of value in the year 2018 and the trend is set to continue into the forecast period

dominated the market landscape in terms of value in the year 2018 and the trend is set to continue into the forecast period In the European region, Germany is anticipated to hold a notable share of the market owing to expansion in building and construction sector

is anticipated to hold a notable share of the market owing to expansion in building and construction sector Growing population in the Asia pacific (APAC) region coupled with notable economic growth in a number of countries in the region is fuelling growth in the market

Competitive Landscape of Global Waterproofing Membranes Market:

The global waterproofing membranes market is a fragmented vendor landscape with a number of players operating in it. Some of the top ones that are also covered comprehensively by Transparency Market Research are BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Fosroc International Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, GAF Materials Corporation, SIKA AG, Solmax, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co.KG, Maris Polymers, Soprema Group, Alchimica Building Chemicals, Johns Manville, CICO Technologies Limited, and Kemper System America, Inc., among others.

TMR, in its market report, enumerates essential and insightful details such as information on financials, product details, recent developments and business strategies. It is quite interesting to note here that companies are actively engaging in growth measures – mix of organic and inorganic strategies. Some of these include entering key alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and joint ventures for expansion purposes.

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market: Research Scope

Waterproofing Membranes Market by Material

Bitumen

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Others (including Ethylene Vinyl Acetate [EVA], High-density Polyethylene [HDPE], and Low-density Polyethylene [LDPE])

Waterproofing Membranes Market by Type

Liquid-applied Membranes

Sheet-based Membranes

Waterproofing Membranes Market by Application

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Water & Waste Management

Landfills & Tunnel Liners

Others (including Bridges & Highways and Marine)

Waterproofing Membranes Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Netherland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

