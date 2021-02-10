Increasing Consumption, Expanding Legalization Leading to High Times for Cannabis Companies

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the cannabis market over the last few years has been remarkable. The historical social negativity took a long time to overcome, but now, it has freed the markets to grow by the billions! Consumer demand has spawned revenue streams that continue to grow at a faster pace. However, some would be surprised to know that it's the medical segment… not the recreational… that is predicted to be outpace recreational marijuana in the race for revenues. One report, from Market Research Future projected that the market for medical marijuana market is anticipated to acquire the market value of USD 54,677 million while thriving at a CAGR of 34% by 2023, while another report from Market Data Forecast increased the projection saying that the size of the global medical cannabis market size which was projected at USD 13.4 Billion in 2020, is forecasted to worth USD 44.4 Billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 22.9%. Active Companies active today in the cannabis related markets include: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: THCT), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN).

Another report from, Grand View Research, said that an increasing number of medical practitioners prescribing legal marijuana for various health issues is driving product demand, which in turn, is contributing to market growth, and that a rise in the prevalence of chronic pain and increasing demand for pain management therapies among cancer patients across the region is expected to drive the demand for legal marijuana over the forecast period. The report continued: "The rise in the number of patients suffering from mental conditions is expected to drive the demand for legal marijuana over the forecast period… Rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of these products, increasing the legalization of medical cannabis, growing consumption, and expansion of the product portfolio is estimated to boost the market growth in the region during the forecast period."

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: THCT) Breaking News: THC Therapeutics Has Begun the Process of Acquiring A Significant Amount of Physical Silver Bullion - THCT a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce this week that the company has acquired significant amounts of physical silver at a very low premium above spot price.

THCT has leveraged the longstanding relationships developed by the company's Founder & Chairman's 15 years of experience in the precious metals marketplace to acquire silver at a very low premium above spot with the intention to continue increasing the company's holdings.

The precious metals market is under considerable manipulation via reckless selling of paper silver contracts, also known as naked short selling, which exceeds the physical availability of real silver by a multiple of at least 100 to 1. This massive disparity is caused by major banks worldwide selling paper silver without the backing of physical silver to suppress the market price. A way to put pressure on the corrupt banks is to buy physical silver. We foresee a day coming soon where the paper price will no longer be manipulated. The silver market will shift to the actual trading of physical silver instead of being inherited from synthetic paper trading prone to manipulation.

Due to the disparity between the paper market and the physical market, there is now a considerable shortage of physical silver. The current market conditions present THC Therapeutics with a great opportunity to take advantage of the price of physical and paper silver rising significantly in the near term. Our Founder & Chairman, Brandon Romanek, has over 15 years of experience as a trader and broker/dealer in the precious metals market.

Brandon Romanek states, "A major benefit of my relationships in the precious metals market is that THCT is able to acquire physical gold and silver at the lowest possible premiums above spot, and with the fastest delivery times. To currently get physical silver in your hands, the premium can be as high as 50% for retail investors. We're able to acquire silver at much lower premium levels. Current lead time on many silver bullion products is up to eight weeks. This acquisition is part of an ongoing plan to increase the company's precious metals, and digital currency holdings. For thousands of years one has been able to use gold and silver in exchange for goods and services throughout the world. Unlike fiat currencies, you can't print physical gold or silver, precious metals are a storage of wealth."

THC Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada. Learn more about THCT at: https://thct.io/

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) has launched high-quality cannabis derivative products under the Top Leaf brand in response to rising consumer demands for solventless cannabis extracts. This most recent launch is consistent with Sundial's focus on premium inhalables, following branded retail offerings of flower, pre-roll and vape cartridges.

"We made a strategic decision to produce these premium products based on demand for solventless, flavorful, pure, and potent cannabis concentrates from a growing group of consumers," said Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sundial. "Our control of the entire manufacturing process from cultivation to extraction enables us to deliver premium quality products on a consistent basis. Adding bubble hash and other advanced concentrates to our product portfolio will expand Sundial's share of this rapidly expanding market segment."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced that it has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020. Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their best life, recently announced Denise Faltischek, Aphria's Chief Strategy Officer, will also assume the role of Managing Director of Aphria Germany, effective January 23, 2021, reporting to Irwin D. Simon, Aphria's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Faltischek joined Aphria in September 2019 with extensive consumer-packaged goods experience and expertise leading over 50 acquisitions. She leads Aphria's global business strategy and oversees Aphria's medical and international business segments as well as quality function.

Irwin D. Simon commented, "Denise has been instrumental in leading our strategic initiatives in Canada and internationally as we've scaled our operations. We are excited for her to further expand her role by also leading our day-to-day operations in Germany where she has worked closely with the team since joining Aphria. In Germany, we are leveraging our strong medical platform and our multifaceted international operation, which combines in-country cultivation, import permits and large distribution infrastructure to increase access and availability to high-quality, consistent medical cannabis for patients. In establishing our international footprint in Germany, we invested in the completion of our in-country cultivation facility and distribution network in Neumünster, Germany."

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN) recently announced the relaunch of its signature house brand, MedMen Red in all California and Nevada locations. The line, first introduced in November 2019, is the intersection of premium quality and value, providing our customers with exceptional cannabis products at very compelling prices. Cultivated locally in each state through a meticulous growing process, which takes about 14 weeks from seed to sale, every product is carefully considered.

"MedMen is proud to relaunch its popular MedMen Red products in California and Nevada. MedMen is committed to providing high quality products for our customers," said CEO and Chairman of the Board Tom Lynch. "And through MedMen Red we can guarantee our customers the standard of product they have come to expect from the MedMen brand."

