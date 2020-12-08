Increasing Backing by Governments and Regulatory Bodies to Push Growth of Offshore Wind Turbines Market and Help Reach ~US$120 Bn by 2030, Finds TMR

- Travel bans, supply chain pressure, and deferred maintenance of offshore wind turbines are among key challenges faced by wind farm owners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

- Companies in the offshore wind turbines market are increasing their R&D muscle to design floating wind models that are less bulky and less expensive

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of the latest research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global offshore wind turbines market is projected to exhibit a promising CAGR of ~8% over the given period of assessment ranging from 2020 to 2030. With the aforementioned rate of growth, the valuation of the market is now estimated to rise up to US$120 Bn by the fall of 2030.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market– Overview

Offshore wind power or offshore wind energy is harvested by using offshore wind farms constructed in bodies of water, usually in the ocean or at shallow water locations near to the ocean.

Higher wind speeds are available offshore compared to on land; therefore, electricity generation of offshore wind power is higher per amount of capacity installed.

Exploration of offshore sites is being carried out in order to enhance profitability of power generation from wind. Unlike onshore sites, offshore sites generally have uninterrupted winds throughout the year. This provides opportunities to the global offshore wind turbines market.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market – Prominent Growth Factors

Lucrative incentive mechanism with favorable regulatory frameworks for offshore wind power generation is propelling the demand for offshore wind turbines across the globe

Essential support incentive schemes and regulatory frameworks are driving the global offshore wind turbines market. Incentives are anticipated to be provided until the offshore wind power generation technology develops significantly.

The offshore wind turbines market is likely to remain largely dependent on policy-based incentive schemes provided to offshore wind power generation projects in order to ensure capacity addition unless considerable reduction in cost is achieved in these projects.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market – Prominent Growth Inhibitors

Travel bans, supply chain pressure, and deferred maintenance of offshore wind turbines are among key challenges faced by wind farm owners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lack of manpower to fix the breakdown of wind farms is another challenge that companies in the offshore wind turbines market need to tackle.

High costs of installation and maintenance is also projected to play a role in inhibiting market growth.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is the biggest regional market of the global Offshore Wind Turbines Market and is expected to continue dominating over the course of the period of forecast.

is the biggest regional market of the global Offshore Wind Turbines Market and is expected to continue dominating over the course of the period of forecast. With increasing investments rising in offshore installation segment, there are more lucrative growth opportunities for the regional market.

Europe is expected to emerge as a highly attractive region for the development of the global offshore wind turbines market as the region continues to consume large amounts of electricity.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global offshore wind turbines market are Enercon GmbH, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., General Electric, Nordex S.E., Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Vestas, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Suzlon Energy Limited, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, and Ørsted A/S.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market: Segmentation

Offshore Wind Turbines Market, by Foundation Type

Monopile

Jacket

Tripod

Floating & Others

Offshore Wind Turbines Market, by Location Proximity

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

Offshore Wind Turbines Market, by Capacity

Up to 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

Above 5 MW

Offshore Wind Turbines Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Belgium



Denmark



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Thailand



Vietnam



Rest of Asia Pacific

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Energy & Natural Resources Industry,

