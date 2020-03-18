Increasing Applications Sectors to Push UV Absorbers Market Growth; Asia Pacific Segment to Emerge as Dominant Regional Segment Capturing 47.59% by 2027, Projects TMR

- Growing research and development activities are creating a strong and positive environment for the growth of global UV absorbers market

- As applications of these UV absorbers increasing in industrial sector, impending research will further help in offering more potential uses and applications in the near future

ALBANY, New York, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that provide in-depth insights on different factors that are affecting the development of the global UV absorbers market. The research report shed light on the key segments, prominent growth challenges, geographical outlook, and the overall state of the competitive landscape of the global market. According to the report, the global UV absorbers market was initially valued at US$622 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to show a healthy CAGR of 4.5% over the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027. With this growth rate, the market will reach a valuation of ~US$669 Mn in 2020, whereas by the end of 2027, it will be around US$920 Mn.

"In the last few decades, the UV absorbers market has experienced a considerable growth, as they are being primarily used for converting UV energy into kinetic or heat energy. In addition to this, these UV absorbers are also extensively used for preventing photo-aging and photo-oxidation process in textile industries. Along with textile industry, the demand for UV absorbers will come from other prominent sectors such as cosmetic, construction, and automotive among others", observes TMR analyst.

Global UV Absorbers Market – Key Takeaways

Based on material, the segment of benzotriazole UV absorbers is projected to account for largest share in the global market.

Increasing consumption of coatings and paints in the construction sector of emerging economies in MEA and APAC regions is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on application, paints and coatings segment is expected to be the most dominant one over the course of the forecast period, followed by plastics.

Flourishing industrialization and booming building & construction sector to drive growth of the segment.

Global UV Absorbers Market – Prominent Growth Factors

Biggest driving factor for the growth of UV absorbers is its increasing use for stabilizing degradation of plastic under the effect of oxidation, heat, and UV rays.

Increasing application range of UV absorbers such as in automotive, construction, paints and coatings, and cosmetics among others is also expected to drive the overall growth of the global market.

Increasing activities of research and development to use these UV absorbers for more effective energy conversions is also a key driving factor.

Global UV Absorbers Market – Prominent Growth Challenges

Unreliable effectiveness due to thickness of coating of UV absorbers is a major growth challenge.

Availability of cheaper options such as amine light stabilizers are also projected to impede market growth.

Global UV Absorbers Market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific market to emerge as the most promising and dominant regional segment of the global UV absorbers market.

Flourishing construction sector and rapid industrialization are key reasons behind the development of the Asia Pacific market.

Global UV Absorbers Market – Key Market Players

Some of the key market players operating in the global UV absorbers market are BASF SE, SONGWON Industrial Group, ADEKA Corporation, and Clariant AG. SONGWON Industrial Group.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Fiberglass Market - High demand from fiberglass from automotive segment as it acts as a lightweight material and enhances the fuel efficiency is likely to boost fiberglass market during the forecast period.

Antioxidants Market - The global antioxidant market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to a host of driving factors of which, the increasing demand from the food industry to extend the shelf life of meat will remain critical.

N-MDEA Market - The N-MDEA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The ascending demand from the oil & gas sector will play an imperative role in driving the growth of the N-MDEA market in the near future.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market - Among the type segments, silica-based was the prominent segment with more than 60% share of the global metal scavenging agents market in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance from 2019 and 2027.

Hexane Market - The hexane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Industrial and food grades will collectively account for over 87% share of the hexane market by the end of 2027, owing to high demand for different grades in Asia Pacific and North America.

