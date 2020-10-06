Increasing Adoption of Telematics in Auto Insurance Key Pivot for Revenue Gains in Usage Based Insurance Market, Global Valuation to Touch US$ 200 Bn in 2027

- Usage Based Insurance Market to Clock Impressive CAGR of 30% During 2019 – 2027, pay-as-you-drive segment witnesses massive revenue potential

- Rising traction of connected devices in passenger vehicle segment spur opportunities for providers of usage based insurance policies world over, fleet owners are increasingly harnessing telematics for lowering cost of vehicle operations

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing popularity of telematics and other real-time monitoring technologies in the auto sector has bolstered the market potential of usage based insurance. As risk-based insurance coverage gather steam among target consumers as well as policy providers, the automotive industry will also gear toward new changes. Automakers are increasingly adopting connected car and telematics services.

Customers consider it safe to share vehicle data with insurance providers to get the best deal on premium to be paid. On the other side of the spectrum, insurance providers utilize the model to make the pricing and revenue models more profitable.

Garnering CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2027, the global usage based insurance market is expected to reach US$ 200 Bn through 2027-end.

Key Findings of Usage Based Insurance Market

Of the various policy types, pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) is projected to be the leading segment during 2019 – 2027

Of the various device types, black box is expected to be the leading segment

Among the various vehicle types, passenger vehicles are expected to see rapid rise in opportunities through 2027

Geographically, North America is expected to witness leading revenue potential during the forecast period

is expected to witness leading revenue potential during the forecast period Europe is the next leading regional market

Usage Based Insurance Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing acceptance of in-vehicle communication systems to track driving behavior and mileage is a key trend boosting the demand for usage-based insurance.

Automakers are increasing promoting the use of on-board diagnostics with the GPS system.

Growing number of vehicles with these systems in developed world has helped spur revenue prospect of the usage based insurance market

Rising safety concerns in passenger vehicles has also stimulated the need for real-time monitoring through telematics.

Growing acceptance of connected car technologies among consumers has presented providers of usage based insurance a vast canvas to market their services.

Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) segment is gathering steam among insurance clients, thus boosting the usage based insurance market.

In developing world, in recent years, awareness about the benefits of usage based insurance to auto insurance policy holders is also fueling the expansion of auto insurance market.

Rise in adoption of on-board diagnostics to identify trends in vehicle breakdowns has made usage based insurance policies popular among fleet owners.

A growing number of insurance companies for the auto sector are finding immense potential in the usage based insurance to roll out new premium models.

Usage Based Insurance Market: Regional Assessment

North America has been a highly lucrative regions. Strides in telematics and connected vehicle technologies have spurred the revenue potential of the regional market.

has been a highly lucrative regions. Strides in telematics and connected vehicle technologies have spurred the revenue potential of the regional market. The auto insurance sector has made giant strides in the adoption of new technologies that favor both insurance providers and clients.

The need for adopting new pricing models is a key trend boosting the adoption of usage based insurance policies in the region.

Consumers in the region are become increasingly confident about the use of telematics.

Europe is also a lucrative regional market.

is also a lucrative regional market. Increasing trend of connected vehicle system in Middle East and Latin America is likely to fuel the revenue potential of usage based insurance in those regions.

and is likely to fuel the revenue potential of usage based insurance in those regions. However, stakeholders in the emerging markets have to face legal hurdles, given the marked complexity of usage based insurance models.

The Usage Based Insurance Market can be segmented as follows:

Policy Type

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Device Type

Black Box

OBD Dongle

Smartphone

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

and GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia and New Zealand

and

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

