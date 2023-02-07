Increasing Adoption of Automated Guided Cart by SMEs; The Automated Guided Cart Market to Reach More than USD 400 Million by 2028 - Arizton

07 Feb, 2023, 18:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automated guided cart market will grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2022-2028. There is a huge increase in the consumption of automated guided carts owing to the increasing industrial sector. Manufacturing industries also focus on adopting new technologies and equipment to reduce labor costs, increase efficiency, and curtail transportation time. Warehousing also significantly impacts the demand for automated guided carts owing to retailers and small manufacturing companies adopting material-handling equipment. Further, increasing lead times and efficient operations will boost the growth of the automated guided cart market in the upcoming years.
The global automated guided cart market is highly concentrated, with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense, and rapidly changing technological scenarios could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the AGCs domain. Some global automated guided cart market vendors are Fori Automation, Toyota Industries, America in Motion, Oceaneering, IDC Corporation, Savant Automation, Eurogroep, and others.
Automated Guided Cart Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 485.59 Million
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 272.25 Million
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
10.12 %
|
Market Size- Sales (2028)
|
24,258 Units
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Type, Navigation, Load Capacity, Application, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE
|
Key Prominent Vendors
|
Eurogroep, Fetch Robotics, Fori Automation, Savant Automation, SCOTT, Simplex Robotics AGCs, America in Motion, Oceaneering, IDC Corporation, Toyota, Morello, Wolter, Motion Control Robotics, ADVANCED Motion Controls, OCC Systems, Track Systems, Jtech Industries, and Corecon
|
Largest Market
|
APAC
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rising Automation in Material Handling
· Implementation of High Safety Standards at Workplaces
· Increasing Demand for Higher Productivity & Flexibility in Production
|
Customization Available
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3707
The booming e-commerce industry in the APAC region is driving the growth of the automated guided cart market. Companies such as Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon (Australia, India, & Japan), and eBay (Australia & India). Etsy (Australia), Flipkart, GraysOnline, JingDong (JD), Rakuten, XiaoHongShu, Snapdeal, Tmall Global, and Taobao are emphasizing efforts in the automation sector for material handling processes to cater to the changing consumer expectations as well as cope up with the increasing competitiveness in the market. For instance, Alibaba is home to the largest number of mobile robots. The growing automotive industry in the APAC region is expected to be the highest adopter of automated guided carts. Factors such as the abundance of resources along with cheap labor have attracted several global OEMs to establish state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The government in major economies has adopted stringent safety and quality measures to ensure the safety of consumers. This has driven manufacturers to adopt automated guided carts to help lower operational and maintenance costs and increase efficiency in product maintenance. Additionally, this technology enables quick product delivery, which, in turn, helps to develop customer loyalty. Hence, stable economic growth, coupled with the rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector, is expected to boost the adoption rate of automated guided carts during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- Eurogroep
- Fetch Robotics
- Fori Automation
- Savant Automation
- SCOTT
- Simplex Robotics AGCs
- America in Motion
- Oceaneering
- IDC Corporation
- Toyota
- Morello
- Wolter
- Motion Control Robotics
- ADVANCED Motion Controls
- OCC Systems
- Track Systems
- Jtech Industries
- Corecon
Market Segmentation
Type
- Pin Hook AGCs
- Lifting Device AGCs
Navigation
- Magnetic Guidance
- Laser Guidance
- Natural Guidance
- Optical Guidance
- Others
Load Capacity
- Up to 0.5 Tons
- 5 – 3 Tons
- Above 3 Tons
Application
- Warehouse & Logistics
- Automotive
- Food & beverages
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY NAVIGATION
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LOAD CAPACITY
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS
6.2.1 MARKET TRENDS
6.2.2 MARKET DRIVERS
6.2.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS
6.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.6 ABOUT THE REPORT
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 AGCS IN LOGISTICS
8.3 OPERATIONS OF AGCS
8.4 BATTERIES USED IN AGCS
8.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.5.1 RAW MATERIAL AND COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
8.5.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.5.3 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS/RETAILERS
8.5.4 END-USERS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INDUSTRY 4.0 PROMOTING INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
9.2 GROWING ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)
9.3 INCREASING ADOPTION OF AGCS BY SMES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISING AUTOMATION IN MATERIAL HANDLING
10.2 IMPLEMENTATION OF HIGH SAFETY STANDARDS AT WORKPLACES
10.3 INCREASING DEMAND FOR HIGHER PRODUCTIVITY & FLEXIBILITY IN PRODUCTION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 GROWING POPULARITY OF SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES (SDVS)
11.2 LOW LABOR COSTS IN EMERGING COUNTRIES
11.3 VOLATILITY IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)
13.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4 PIN HOOK AGCS
13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
13.5 LIFTING DEVICE AGCS
13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
14 NAVIGATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)
14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4 MAGNETIC GUIDANCE
14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
14.5 LASER GUIDANCE
14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
14.6 NATURAL GUIDANCE
14.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
14.7 OPTICAL GUIDANCE
14.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
14.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
14.8 OTHERS
14.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
14.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
15 LOAD CAPACITY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
15.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)
15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4 UP TO 0.5 TONS
15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
15.5 0.5–3 TONS
15.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
15.6 ABOVE 3 TONS
15.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
16 APPLICATION
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)
16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4 WAREHOUSE & LOGISTICS
16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
16.5 AUTOMOTIVE
16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
16.6 FOOD & BEVERAGE
16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
16.7 HEALTHCARE
16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
16.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
16.8 AEROSPACE
16.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
16.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
16.9 OTHERS
16.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.9.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE)
16.9.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (UNITS)
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
17.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)
17.3 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2 TYPE
18.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
18.3 NAVIGATION
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
18.4 LOAD CAPACITY
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
18.5 APPLICATION
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES (UNITS)
18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.3 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2 TYPE
19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
19.3 NAVIGATION
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
19.4 LOAD CAPACITY
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
19.5 APPLICATION
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES (UNITS)
19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 NORTH AMERICA
20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2 TYPE
20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
20.3 NAVIGATION
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
20.4 LOAD CAPACITY
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
20.5 APPLICATION
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES (UNITS)
20.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2 TYPE
21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
21.3 NAVIGATION
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
21.4 LOAD CAPACITY
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
21.5 APPLICATION
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES (UNITS)
21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2 TYPE
22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
22.3 NAVIGATION
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
22.4 LOAD CAPACITY
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
22.5 APPLICATION
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNITS)
22.6 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES (UNITS)
22.7.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24 COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 EUROGROEP
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 FETCH ROBOTICS
24.3 FORI AUTOMATION
24.4 SAVANT AUTOMATION
24.5 SCOTT
24.6 SIMPLEX ROBOTICS
24.7 AMERICA IN MOTION
24.8 OCEANEERING
24.9 IDC CORPORATION
24.10 TOYOTA
24.11 MORELLO
24.12 WOLTER
24.13 MOTION CONTROL ROBOTICS
24.14 ADVANCED MOTION CONTROLS
24.15 OCC SYSTEMS
24.16 TRACK SYSTEMS
24.17 JTECH INDUSTRIES
24.18 CORECON
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.2 APAC
26.2.1 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.2.2 NAVIGATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.2.3 LOAD CAPACITY (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.2.4 APPLICATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.3 EUROPE
26.3.1 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.3.2 NAVIGATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.3.3 LOAD CAPACITY (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.3.4 APPLICATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.4 NORTH AMERICA
26.4.1 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.4.2 NAVIGATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.4.3 LOAD CAPACITY (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.4.4 APPLICATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.5 LATIN AMERICA
26.5.1 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.5.2 NAVIGATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.5.3 LOAD CAPACITY (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.5.4 APPLICATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.6.1 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.6.2 NAVIGATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.6.3 LOAD CAPACITY (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.6.4 APPLICATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.7 TYPE
26.7.1 PIN HOOK AGCS (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.7.2 LIFTING DEVICE AGCS (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.8 NAVIGATION
26.8.1 MAGNETIC GUIDANCE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.8.2 LASER GUIDANCE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.8.3 NATURAL GUIDANCE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.8.4 OPTICAL GUIDANCE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.8.5 OTHER NAVIGATION (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.9 LOAD CAPACITY
26.9.1 UP TO 0.5 TONS (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.9.2 0.5–3 TONS (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.9.3 ABOVE 3 TONS (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.10 APPLICATION
26.10.1 WAREHOUSE & LOGISTICS (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.10.2 AUTOMOTIVE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.10.3 FOOD & BEVERAGE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.10.4 HEALTHCARE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.10.5 AEROSPACE (REVENUE & UNITS)
26.10.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS (REVENUE & UNITS)
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
