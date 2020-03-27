Increasing Acceptance of Autonomous Vehicles Uncovers Multi-billion Dollar Opportunities in Mobility Services

"For an autonomous technology to be viable, it needs to have a profitable and sustainable business model," said Manish Menon, Mobility Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The key challenge is to quickly evolve from the current sales and leasing business models to investing in the assets and capabilities that can support NextGen solutions in the autonomous mobility space and its associated services. This is especially pertinent for OEMs as revenues from vehicle sales and leasing will drastically decrease."

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Future Business Models of Autonomous Vehicle Services, 2030, analyzes the emerging global market for autonomous vehicle services, assesses the new business models supporting these services, and provides detailed revenue forecasts through 2030.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/41b

Of all the AV services clusters, peripheral services will roughly account for 55% of the market in 2030. The mobility services market is expected to grow from $0.01 million in 2019 to $22.41 billion in 2030, showcasing the most drastic cluster for expansion in the next decade. The autonomous logistic services market is also predicted to develop at a CAGR of 41.7% in the same time frame, driven by consumer demand for faster delivery.

"Autonomous vehicles can be used to gather data about passengers that can be leveraged to optimize vehicle routing and demand generation," noted Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Mobility Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Between 2020 and 2030, OEMs will begin consolidating the car data ecosystem, and vehicle usage data will become the new currency for value creation amongst B2B/B2C entities."

OEMs and service providers operating in this sector can also explore the opportunities in:

Realigning business models along the lines of internet and software companies for better implementation of subscription or pay-as-you-go models.

Mining shared data from OEMs and data aggregators to create new service offerings, analyze efficient vehicle routing, and ensure optimal fleet utilization.

Collaborating with governments to integrate planned rapid transport systems with autonomous taxi and shuttle services.

Partnering and investing in AD technology companies to optimize the movement of goods within the supply chain ecosystem.

Integrating real-time data tracking systems to enable value-added, in-vehicle, on-demand services suited to passenger preferences.

Future Business Models of Autonomous Vehicle Services, 2030 is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Automotive and Transportation Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

